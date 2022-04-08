Shylanski muscles Fort Zumwalt North past rival Zumwalt West

O'FALLON, Mo. — Fort Zumwalt North senior Madeleine Shylanski learned plenty during her first and only wrestling season.

"It was tough, it was eye-opening," Shylanski said. "It taught me how to use my aggression."

Shylanski has taken that toughness to the soccer pitch — with uncanny success.

The midfielder scored on a head ball off a corner kick to propel Fort Zumwalt North to a 2-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West in a non-league match Friday at North.

The Panthers (4-2) won for just the third time in the last 16 contests against their crosstown rival.

Shylanski and junior Gabby Starman each converted off set pieces in the opening 17 minutes and 45 seconds to give the hosts a lead they would never relinquish.

"We came out, played well early and then hung on for dear life," North coach Jackie Layne said. "We've had games where we've done it on the offensive side, others when we've done it on the defensive side. We needed to have a complete game and this was close."

Shylanski joined the North wrestling team in November at the request of friends, "who kept telling me I'd like it."

The 141-pounder found plenty of success. She racked up a 32-15 record and came within a blood-round overtime loss of advancing to the state tournament.

Most importantly, Shylanski developed a hardened edge that many wrestlers possess.

"For me, it's cool to tell people I was a wrestler because it was really hard," Shylanski said. "The hardest sport I've ever done. Everyone kept telling me to try it, but I was chicken.

"Now, I'm glad that I did."

Shylanski is one of four players on the North soccer roster that spent the winter on the wrestling mat, including junior defender Courtnee Hoff, who advanced to state but failed to earn a medal. Alex Nortrup and Shea Nortrup also wrestled for the Panthers.

"I like it, it gives them endurance," Layne said.

North was coming off a painful 1-0 penalty kick loss to Washington on Thursday, which meant Friday's bounce-back contest was even more important.

"You don't want to lose two in a row, real quick like that," Starman said. "That's why we came out ready."

Starman helped put the Panthers on the right path by heading in a perfect free kick from Shea Nortrup just 5:20 into the contest.

"She put it right where I wanted it," Starman said of the pass.

Shylanski scored just over 12 minutes later after senior Gia Starman, Gabby's older sister, sent a nifty corner kick into the box.

West (5-2), which had a five-match winning streak snapped, trimmed the deficit in half right before the break. Junior Allison Glenn slipped through a pair of defenders to score on a clear cut breakaway.

The Jaguars controlled possession throughout much of the second half, but were not able to solve North freshman keeper Jovie Kinsella, who recorded her first victory of the season.

West senior Cheing Hai Christen hit the goal post on a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

"I thought we played really well in the second half," West coach Sean Baldwin said. "We faced some adversity early on with their fast start. I think we responded really well to it. I'm proud of the effort."

North attacked from the opening whistle with Gabby Starman, Ava Sachs and Reagan Hamai applying the pressure.

"When we scored first, that gave us the motivation to keep right on going," Shylanski said. "So that's what we did."

