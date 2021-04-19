Smith bounces back with hat trick to help Fort Zumwalt South remain unbeaten

ST. PETERS — Fort Zumwalt South freshman Audrey Smith had one word for her performance in her previous match on Thursday.
"Bad," she said.
The super quick forward said she missed several good scoring opportunities in the win over rival Fort Zumwalt North.
That sub-par effort set the table for a major bounce back on Monday.
Smith scored three times and added an assist to help the Bulldogs knock off Fort Zumwalt East 7-0 in a GAC Central Division girls soccer contest at East.
South improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in league play.
The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 46-8 on the way to the best start in program history.
And Smith has played a huge role in the record-setting getaway. She is tied with sophomore Brooke Cattoor for the team lead with 11 goals.
"She doesn't play like a freshman, she plays like she's been around here for years," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "Her speed is a great asset and her touch is fantastic."
Smith has high expectations and sometimes gets down on herself if she doesn't live up to her own lofty projections.
Such was the case with her evaluation of her play in the 3-1 win over Zumwalt North.
"Way too hard on herself," Cattoor said. "She wasn't bad at all."
Cattoor, Ashley Miller, Jailyn Brownlee and Mallory Daniel also scored Monday against South. Cattoor added three assists.
Goalkeepers Sarah Bozeman and Ally Moore combined for the Bulldogs' fourth clean sheet of the season.
Smith, Miller and Brownlee make up the freshman kiddie corps on a young, talented roster. All three played key roles in the Bulldogs' second triumph over East (3-9, 2-5) this season. South won the earlier meeting 6-0 on April 1.
Sanders was pleased with the way her team maintained its focus during the rematch. She was worried that her players might take the Lions for granted after a one-sided win just 18 days earlier.
But the Bulldogs came out focused from the opening whistle scoring three times in the first nine minutes to grab control.
"We're playing really well all across the board," Sanders said. "Our strength is our depth. We've got so many talented players. We're just going out every time and getting the job done — which is really nice."
Smith erased her bad memory with a pair of goals in a span of 2 minutes and 53 seconds during the opening nine minutes.
"I knew this game I had to come out and do better," Smith said. "I'm good now, back to myself."
Cattoor got the attack going by scoring off a loose ball in front of the net just 4:53 into the contest. Smith then followed with her back-to-back goals. Her second tally came off a nice pass from Miller.
Brownlee pumped the lead to 4-0 late in the first half. She scored off a long, looping corner kick from Amanda Olivas.
Smith and Miller scored in the first eight minutes of the second half to put the match away.
East senior keeper Julia Mincher kept the Bulldogs from hitting double-digits with five goal-saving stops including three in the opening 15 minutes.
"She's been going that — keeping us in games — all year long," East coach Mackenzie Cork said.
Cork says Mincher stopped Liberty sniper Chloe Netzel twice on penalty kicks in an 8-0 loss on April 13.
The Lions have been hit hard by COVID-19. Cork noted that four key players missed Monday's match.
South continues to roll with a potential conference title and possible final four berth down the road. It has nine more regular-season matches left, including a power showdown with Lafayette (9-1) on April 26.
"I expected us to do (well)," Cattoor said. "I'm proud so far."