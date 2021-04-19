Smith bounces back with hat trick to help Fort Zumwalt South remain unbeaten

"Way too hard on herself," Cattoor said. "She wasn't bad at all."

Cattoor, Ashley Miller, Jailyn Brownlee and Mallory Daniel also scored Monday against South. Cattoor added three assists.

Goalkeepers Sarah Bozeman and Ally Moore combined for the Bulldogs' fourth clean sheet of the season.

Smith, Miller and Brownlee make up the freshman kiddie corps on a young, talented roster. All three played key roles in the Bulldogs' second triumph over East (3-9, 2-5) this season. South won the earlier meeting 6-0 on April 1.

Sanders was pleased with the way her team maintained its focus during the rematch. She was worried that her players might take the Lions for granted after a one-sided win just 18 days earlier.

But the Bulldogs came out focused from the opening whistle scoring three times in the first nine minutes to grab control.

"We're playing really well all across the board," Sanders said. "Our strength is our depth. We've got so many talented players. We're just going out every time and getting the job done — which is really nice."

Smith erased her bad memory with a pair of goals in a span of 2 minutes and 53 seconds during the opening nine minutes.