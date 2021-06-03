Smith sisters lead the way as Fort Zumwalt South rolls to first state championship

Aubrey Smith dominated the postseason with seven goals and seven assists in a five-match span. She had a hand in six of the Bulldogs' seven final four tallies. She was on the bench for the final goal of the night and finished the season with 22 tallies.

Her performance Thursday had Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol shaking his head.

"I don't know where they find these forwards with blazing speed," Nichol said. "The freshman (Audrey Smith), she's good. So fast."

The rest of the Bulldogs were on their game as well.

Isabel Montileone and Claire Anderson added goals to an attack that posted a 20-9 advantage in shots.

Junior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman shut the door for the first 71 minutes before Grain Valley sniper Raena Childers added a pair of goals down the stretch. Childers, who is headed to the University of Kansas, finished the season with 58 goals.

South senior defender Emily Bloomfield saved a goal by clearing a shot off the line in the opening half when the contest was still in doubt.

"We just did everything we had to do to be successful," explained Cross, who added assists on Audrey Smith's first and third goals. "Back early in the year, we really thought we could do this. And we did."