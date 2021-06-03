Smith sisters lead the way as Fort Zumwalt South rolls to first state championship

FENTON — Fort Zumwalt South junior defender Ashlyn Smith can remember long sessions of kicking around the soccer ball with her little sister in the back yard of their St. Peters home.
The two, not even teenagers at the time, had a blast playing their imaginary games.
"We used to pretend that this was for the state championship," Ashlyn recalled. "Then I would get her the ball and she would act like she was scoring. Then we'd celebrate like it was a big deal."
That childhood game became reality Thursday night.
Freshman Audrey Smith scored three times to help the Bulldogs to a decisive 5-2 win over Grain Valley in the Class 3 girls soccer state championship at Soccer Park.
South (22-2) claimed the first title in program history after a third-place finish in 2017 in its first final four appearance.
The Bulldogs won 11 of their last 12 matches and outscored their six postseason opponents by a combined 26-4. They left no doubt as to their superiority.
Plus, South grabbed its second state soccer championship in the school year. The boys team beat Cape Notre Dame 3-0 on November 20 for the Class 3 championship.
"I felt like the girls had good vibes, good energy coming in," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "I wanted them to press hard and press early. And they did it for us."
South scored three times in a span of 13 minutes and 9 seconds to take a 3-0 lead after just 23:22.
"If we work together we can do great things," South senior midfielder Sophia Cross said. "We just came out and started playing our type of play and that's what it took."
The Smith sisters put on quite a show in the early blitz. Ashlyn highlighted the run with a long looping pass that Audrey gobbled up before converting on a breakaway from nine yards out.
It marked the first time the two had ever combined on a goal, which made the moment extra special.
"That was pretty awesome," Ashlyn said. "I am so proud of her."
Ashlyn was always the defender growing up and Audrey normally played the role of sniper.
"They'd been doing it like that for a long time, back when (Audrey) was in kindergarten," said Mark Smith, father of the dynamic duo.
Ashlyn has spent the season as a lock-down defender.
Aubrey, meanwhile, has developed into a scoring machine. She added an assist to her three-goal performance after a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Union in a semifinal contest Wednesday.
"You can tell from just watching them that they've known each others moves for a long time," Sanders said.
Aubrey Smith dominated the postseason with seven goals and seven assists in a five-match span. She had a hand in six of the Bulldogs' seven final four tallies. She was on the bench for the final goal of the night and finished the season with 22 tallies.
Her performance Thursday had Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol shaking his head.
"I don't know where they find these forwards with blazing speed," Nichol said. "The freshman (Audrey Smith), she's good. So fast."
The rest of the Bulldogs were on their game as well.
Isabel Montileone and Claire Anderson added goals to an attack that posted a 20-9 advantage in shots.
Junior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman shut the door for the first 71 minutes before Grain Valley sniper Raena Childers added a pair of goals down the stretch. Childers, who is headed to the University of Kansas, finished the season with 58 goals.
South senior defender Emily Bloomfield saved a goal by clearing a shot off the line in the opening half when the contest was still in doubt.
"We just did everything we had to do to be successful," explained Cross, who added assists on Audrey Smith's first and third goals. "Back early in the year, we really thought we could do this. And we did."
Cross, who will continue her career at the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio, finished with 12 goals and 19 assists. She ran the attack and called out the defensive signals from her midfield spot all season long.
Childers ended her career in style with a late two-goal flourish.
"We hadn't been shut out this season and we weren't going to let that happen tonight," Childers said. "But they were much better than us, almost all night long."