Smith takes over down stretch to lead Fort Zumwalt South over Lafayette

FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.

The Fort Zumwalt South sophomore sniper discovered she had lost her lucky hair tie in the closing minutes of Monday's girls soccer showdown with Lafayette.

"Couldn't play without it," Smith explained.

Players on the bench scoured the pitch during an injury timeout.

Finally, senior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman found the tiny black, stretchy piece before play resumed.

The locating of the lucky item was all the Bulldogs needed to nail down a hard-fought 2-1 win in a battle of area powers in the Megan Herndon Memorial Tournament at Summit High.

South, the defending Class 3 state champion, took control of the weeklong, five-team pool play affair with a pair of second-half goals.

The Bulldogs (14-1) won their third in a row after a loss to Eureka ended an 11-game winning streak to begin the campaign.

Smith tallied the game-winner with a right-footed rocket into the upper right-hand corner of the net with 17 minutes and 30 seconds left in regulation.

It wasn't until after her team-best 21st goal of the season Smith realized her hair was askew.

"You've got to understand how important it is to her, which means it's important to the whole team," Bozeman said. "I just got lucky and found it."

Added South sophomore Ashley Miller, "We want her to be happy. When she's happy, she plays better."

Smith was her normal joyful self Monday. She danced through a pair of defenders before unleashing a drive from the high slot just inside the box. The perfectly placed blast just eluded the outstretched fingertip of goalkeeper Sadie Wolf, who was a rock in the net for the Lancers.

"It was gorgeous, a really pretty finish," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "Her placement on that shot was unreal."

Smith artfully guided the ball into a small hole between the crossbar, the goalpost and Wolf's leaping reach.

"I just turned and saw the goalie was more toward the left, so I just rifled it up there," Smith said.

South junior Brooke Cattoor, who temporarily left the match 14 minutes earlier with a bloody nose, set up the tally with a picture perfect pass onto the foot of Smith.

The ultra-talented Smith has struggled with hair tie problems this season. She lost her good-luck charm in the middle of a win over Fort Zumwalt East before Bozeman came to the rescue once again.

Bozeman isn't just the Bulldogs designated hair-tie finder. She recorded five saves against Lafayette, including a stop from point-blank range with 83 seconds left to play.

"When I face a lot of shots, it makes it fun, it gets the adrenalin going," said Bozeman, who compiled a 12-1 mark with a 1.02 goals-against-average for the state title team last spring.

Miller triggered the comeback with her ninth goal of the season in the 53rd minute. She took a pass from Makenzie Buss and picked the left corner with a well-placed drive to tie the match at 1-all.

The goal seemed to wake up the Bulldogs, who had been stymied by Wolf up until that point.

"Once she got that goal, it got us ever higher," Smith said.

Lafayette (9-3) bolted out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by senior Mikayla Morales in the ninth minute. She beat Bozeman to a loose ball and deftly popped it over the head of the keeper.

The Lancers played well at times and led for more than half of the match.

"We will move forward from this," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "It's an opportunity to grow. It's the end of April, it's not the end of May. Props to our kids for hanging in there."

Lafayette standout Kylee Howard, the reigning Post-Dispatch player of the year, missed the final 18 minutes of the opening half after receiving a rough tackle. She returned to the match and played the entire second half.

The high-energy contest featured teams that had just lost three times in 27 matches this season.

"This was well-played all around," Sanders said. "(Lafayette) is a tough team with some incredible players. We just had a lot of players that we're able to step up today."

