Smith takes over down stretch to lead Fort Zumwalt South over Lafayette

Fort Zumwalt South's Audrey Smith looks to pass during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Mikayla Morales (24) celebrates her goal with Rylee Howard during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Fort Zumwalt South's Jailyn Brownlee (24) and Lafayette's Emily Derucki battle for a head ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller settles the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Melissa White throws in during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Mikayla Morales (right) punches the ball just out of the reach of Fort Zumwalt South keeper Sarah Bozeman for the goal during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Fort Zumwalt South's Abby Hacker looks to pass during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Fort Zumwalt South's Brooke Cattoor heads the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Rylee Howard settles the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Lily Zehner heads the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Rylee Howard pushes the ball up field during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Sadie Wolf (right) tips the head ball from Fort Zumwalt South's Audrey Smith over the crossbar to save a goal during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Emily Derucki (23) passes the ball past Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Lily Zehner (12) battles for the ball with Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Addison Keen clears the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Fort Zumwalt South's Audrey Smith passes during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Lafayette's Emily Derucki (right) attempts to clear the ball past Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller (10) during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Fort Zumwalt South's Brooke Cattoor (right) slips past Lafayette's Lily Zehner during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Smith tallied the game-winner with a right-footed rocket into the upper right-hand corner of the net with 17 minutes and 30 seconds left in regulation.
It wasn't until after her team-best 21st goal of the season Smith realized her hair was askew.
"You've got to understand how important it is to her, which means it's important to the whole team," Bozeman said. "I just got lucky and found it."
Added South sophomore Ashley Miller, "We want her to be happy. When she's happy, she plays better."
Smith was her normal joyful self Monday. She danced through a pair of defenders before unleashing a drive from the high slot just inside the box. The perfectly placed blast just eluded the outstretched fingertip of goalkeeper Sadie Wolf, who was a rock in the net for the Lancers.
"It was gorgeous, a really pretty finish," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "Her placement on that shot was unreal."
Smith artfully guided the ball into a small hole between the crossbar, the goalpost and Wolf's leaping reach.
"I just turned and saw the goalie was more toward the left, so I just rifled it up there," Smith said.
South junior Brooke Cattoor, who temporarily left the match 14 minutes earlier with a bloody nose, set up the tally with a picture perfect pass onto the foot of Smith.
The ultra-talented Smith has struggled with hair tie problems this season. She lost her good-luck charm in the middle of a win over Fort Zumwalt East before Bozeman came to the rescue once again.
Bozeman isn't just the Bulldogs designated hair-tie finder. She recorded five saves against Lafayette, including a stop from point-blank range with 83 seconds left to play.
"When I face a lot of shots, it makes it fun, it gets the adrenalin going," said Bozeman, who compiled a 12-1 mark with a 1.02 goals-against-average for the state title team last spring.
Miller triggered the comeback with her ninth goal of the season in the 53rd minute. She took a pass from Makenzie Buss and picked the left corner with a well-placed drive to tie the match at 1-all.
The goal seemed to wake up the Bulldogs, who had been stymied by Wolf up until that point.
"Once she got that goal, it got us ever higher," Smith said.
Lafayette (9-3) bolted out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by senior Mikayla Morales in the ninth minute. She beat Bozeman to a loose ball and deftly popped it over the head of the keeper.
The Lancers played well at times and led for more than half of the match.
"We will move forward from this," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "It's an opportunity to grow. It's the end of April, it's not the end of May. Props to our kids for hanging in there."
Lafayette standout Kylee Howard, the reigning Post-Dispatch player of the year, missed the final 18 minutes of the opening half after receiving a rough tackle. She returned to the match and played the entire second half.
The high-energy contest featured teams that had just lost three times in 27 matches this season.
"This was well-played all around," Sanders said. "(Lafayette) is a tough team with some incredible players. We just had a lot of players that we're able to step up today."
Meg Herndon Memorial Tournament: Fort Zumwalt South 2, Lafayette 1
Fort Zumwalt South's Audrey Smith looks to pass during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Mikayla Morales (24) celebrates her goal with Rylee Howard during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Jailyn Brownlee (24) and Lafayette's Emily Derucki battle for a head ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller settles the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Melissa White throws in during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Mikayla Morales (right) punches the ball just out of the reach of Fort Zumwalt South keeper Sarah Bozeman for the goal during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Abby Hacker looks to pass during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Brooke Cattoor heads the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Rylee Howard settles the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Lily Zehner heads the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Rylee Howard pushes the ball up field during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Sadie Wolf (right) tips the head ball from Fort Zumwalt South's Audrey Smith over the crossbar to save a goal during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Emily Derucki (23) passes the ball past Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Lily Zehner (12) battles for the ball with Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Addison Keen clears the ball during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Audrey Smith passes during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against Lafayette on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Emily Derucki (right) attempts to clear the ball past Fort Zumwalt South's Ashley Miller (10) during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game against on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Brooke Cattoor (right) slips past Lafayette's Lily Zehner during a Meg Herndon Memorial tournament girls soccer game on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com