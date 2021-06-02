Smith's late goal propels Zumwalt South past Union and into first state final

FENTON — Audrey Smith has a loud voice. At least when it is necessary.
Normally, the Fort Zumwalt South freshman forward is quiet and timid off the pitch.
But once she gets open on the field, her high pierced voice can be heard all around the stadium.
"We've got a lot of loud girls on this team," South sophomore midfielder Isabel Montileone said. "And she's one of the loudest."
Montileone clearly heard Smith's loud scream Wednesday in the closing seconds of a Class 3 girls soccer state semifinal against Union at Soccer Park.
So Montileone distributed a picture-perfect pass to a wide-open Smith, who calmly drilled the ball into the net to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 come-from-behind win in a showdown of state powers.
Fort Zumwalt South (21-2), which has won 10 of its last 11, advanced to the championship match for the first time in program history. The St. Peters-based school will face Notre Dame (21-6) or Grain Valley (21-2-1) for the crown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Smith and Montileone connected on both goals. The last tally, which was likely the biggest in program history, came with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in regulation.
"We both like to help each other out," Smith said.
Montileone had her head down and never saw Smith on the game-winning tally.
"I just heard her yelling, 'Izzy, Izzy,' " Montileone said. "So I passed it where the voice was coming from."
The ball hit Smith in the perfect spot.
"It came in and I just chested it, and then hit it with the outside of my right foot," Smith said of her 19th goal of the season.
The nifty goal was a near repeat of the first marker from the dynamic duo. Smith, breaking free on the right wing, sent a nifty cross to Montileone on the far post. Montileone promptly headed the ball past Union junior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom.
That goal in the 54th minute tied the match 1-1 and set the stage for Smith's heroics.
"We were creating opportunities the whole game," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "We just weren't able to find a way to put them in until the second half."
The Smith-Montileone show helped decide a high-intensity match that saw both teams take control at various points over the 80 minutes.
Union (24-3) jumped in front on a goal by senior sniper Emily Gaebe in the 30th minute. She converted off a cross from Emma Cloud for the 155th goal of her career.
Bound for St. Louis University, Gaebe had a pair of chances to add to the lead in the opening minute of the second half.
But South junior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman came up big on both efforts.
"If we get one there, it might have changed the whole outlook," Union coach Matt Fennessey said. "We did what we wanted to do."
Bozeman and Ransom turned in one highlight-reel save after another to keep the high-powered offenses in check. The contest featured numerous dazzling one-on-one plays that ended in impressive saves.
"Our kids played hard," Fennessey said. "A great game between two great teams that have been at the top of the rankings all year."
South used a balanced attack to win its fifth successive match by a combined 21-2.
"Trailing at halftime, we just told the girls that we know that they can come back," Sanders said. "With the opportunities that we were creating, it was just a matter of continuing to work for those goals because it was going to happen."
South is making its second final four appearance after a third-place finish in 2017.
Union reached the state semifinals for the third successive year the event has been played. The Wildcats fell to 0-5 in final four play and have been outscored 12-3.