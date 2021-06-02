Smith's late goal propels Zumwalt South past Union and into first state final

Montileone had her head down and never saw Smith on the game-winning tally.

"I just heard her yelling, 'Izzy, Izzy,' " Montileone said. "So I passed it where the voice was coming from."

The ball hit Smith in the perfect spot.

"It came in and I just chested it, and then hit it with the outside of my right foot," Smith said of her 19th goal of the season.

The nifty goal was a near repeat of the first marker from the dynamic duo. Smith, breaking free on the right wing, sent a nifty cross to Montileone on the far post. Montileone promptly headed the ball past Union junior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom.

That goal in the 54th minute tied the match 1-1 and set the stage for Smith's heroics.

"We were creating opportunities the whole game," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "We just weren't able to find a way to put them in until the second half."

The Smith-Montileone show helped decide a high-intensity match that saw both teams take control at various points over the 80 minutes.

Union (24-3) jumped in front on a goal by senior sniper Emily Gaebe in the 30th minute. She converted off a cross from Emma Cloud for the 155th goal of her career.