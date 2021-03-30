Smyser, Liebrock help power Cor Jesu past Webster Groves

"Share the goals — that's the plan," Smyser said.

The dynamic duo plays on the club level for Scott Gallagher, although they are not on the same team. They have squared off against one another from time to time in matches.

"We'd rather be on the same team like (high school)," Liebrock said. "She's fun as a teammate."

Smyser and Liebrock helped continue the Chargers' early-season trend of quick starts. They also got out to a 2-0 lead in a 2-1 win over Eureka on Saturday.

"We went out fast and didn't let them have any time in the back," Smyser said. "We tried to make them flustered. We want to get goals early and make them worry."

Webster Groves (0-2), which lost its opener 5-1 to Visitation, bounced back in the second half on a goal by junior Ellie Paloucek in the 46th minute. She scored off a corner kick from Lauren MacBryde to chop the deficit in half.

The Statesmen almost tied the match, but Keegan Bluette rang a shot off the post with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.

"It was pretty exciting in that second half," Webster Groves coach Matt Hearty said. "We came back and played well. They did everything that we asked."