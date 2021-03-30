Smyser, Liebrock help power Cor Jesu past Webster Groves

Cor Jesu sophomores Keira Smyser and Anabelle Liebrock are so close they can actually finish each others sentences.
"I know what she's thinking," Smyser said. "And she knows what I'm thinking."
That synergy showed Tuesday afternoon.
Smyser and Liebrock scored four minutes apart in the first half to propel the Chargers to a 2-1 win over Webster Groves in an early-season battle of area girls soccer toughies off Gravois Road.
The pair not only provided the early energy, but they each assisted on the other's tally with eye-popping passes.
"Being friends off the field helps us find each other on the field," said Liebrock, a midfielder.
Cor Jesu coach Dave Gauvain said both players are so talented they have the ability to make any of their teammates look good.
"They have a strong connection together," Gauvain said. "But players like that, they can connect with anyone."
Smyser, a forward, opened the scoring by converting on a breakaway in the 20th minute. She took a picture-perfect through ball from Liebrock in the middle of the pitch and sailed in all alone before blasting a drive into the lower right-hand corner.
Liebrock scored just more than four minutes later off a nifty pass from Smyser on a 2-on-1 break. Smyser could have taken the shot but choose to pass to her wide-open friend, who made no mistake in pushing the lead to 2-0.
"Share the goals — that's the plan," Smyser said.
The dynamic duo plays on the club level for Scott Gallagher, although they are not on the same team. They have squared off against one another from time to time in matches.
"We'd rather be on the same team like (high school)," Liebrock said. "She's fun as a teammate."
Smyser and Liebrock helped continue the Chargers' early-season trend of quick starts. They also got out to a 2-0 lead in a 2-1 win over Eureka on Saturday.
"We went out fast and didn't let them have any time in the back," Smyser said. "We tried to make them flustered. We want to get goals early and make them worry."
Webster Groves (0-2), which lost its opener 5-1 to Visitation, bounced back in the second half on a goal by junior Ellie Paloucek in the 46th minute. She scored off a corner kick from Lauren MacBryde to chop the deficit in half.
The Statesmen almost tied the match, but Keegan Bluette rang a shot off the post with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.
"It was pretty exciting in that second half," Webster Groves coach Matt Hearty said. "We came back and played well. They did everything that we asked."
Paloucek, a basketball standout who will play soccer St. Louis University, was happy with the way her team responded after falling into a 2-0 hole.
"We got better as we went along and that's a good sign," Paloucek said.
Cor Jesu senior goalkeeper Mia Ford made a couple of game-saving stops down the stretch. Defenders Camille Welker and Ellie Rimsky anchored a strong back-line effort.
The Chargers have won their first two matches for the first time since 2016, when they went on to finish fourth in the state in Class 4.
"This is a great result," Gauvain. "But we've got to finish teams off. We can't keep letting them back in."