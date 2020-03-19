Soccer teams devise ways to stay on front foot in down time

Maddie Davis said she will be ready when school resumes at Gibault.
The junior goalkeeper for the Hawks knows March 31 is the earliest possible day soccer could start in Illinois after all schools in the state were shut down by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Davis also realizes things could move pretty fast once school resumes. That's why she has been working daily on an individual conditioning program set forth by Hawks coach Lauren Stepp.
“When we found out our season was being suspended, it was hard because we were very much looking forward to it,” Davis said. “(Stepp) reminded us that we are going to get through this and to stay in shape because when the two weeks were up, we'd need to be prepared to do our best. My teammates and I have been checking in with each other to make sure that we are staying on top of our soccer and our fitness.”
Missouri schools are off until April 6 at the earliest.
DuBourg girls soccer coach Steve Bettlach said the need to be ready when the time comes is important at all levels.
He noted seniors on his squad don't have the same training needs as freshmen.
“My simple plan for players who struggle to juggle a soccer ball is to go through simple steps I have to reach 100 (juggles),” Bettlach said. “Once they reach 100, they will go way beyond that and everyone will notice they are a different player. For more experienced players, they need to work with a ball to get thousands of touches.”
Oakville coach Sarah Guenther of course would like her players to be ready should the season start when school resumes in early April.
But firstly she is a proponent of individuals staying fit with or without a sport to play. Guenther is an anatomy and physiology teacher and runs a club called “health junkies” at Oakville High.
“We meet at school once a month to discuss healthy options,” Guenther said. “I'm really passionate about it beyond just being a soccer coach.”
Still, Guenther's worlds have collided because of the school closure.
In the absence of in-person workouts and meetings, the Tigers still have had some goals to attain on their own.
“I started a challenge with varsity that the girls had to complete five body weight workouts within a week and film and post them,” Guenther said. “But, I was like why stop there? I gave them ideas on healthy snaking options. I started with a video on making protein balls and I had 10 girls and moms asking for more. I believe diet is 95 percent of everything. The other five percent is about exercise.”
For Davis, everything she does these days is with an eye on the future.
She wants to be at the top of her game when and if the opening whistle blows.
“I'm getting prepared for March 31,” Davis said. “In my mind, our season is not over. We all knew this needed to happen to keep people safe. I'm used to going to school and having soccer after it, so I'm doing everything to stay in shape and be ready for our first game.”