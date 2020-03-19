Soccer teams devise ways to stay on front foot in down time

Maddie Davis said she will be ready when school resumes at Gibault.

The junior goalkeeper for the Hawks knows March 31 is the earliest possible day soccer could start in Illinois after all schools in the state were shut down by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis also realizes things could move pretty fast once school resumes. That's why she has been working daily on an individual conditioning program set forth by Hawks coach Lauren Stepp.

“When we found out our season was being suspended, it was hard because we were very much looking forward to it,” Davis said. “(Stepp) reminded us that we are going to get through this and to stay in shape because when the two weeks were up, we'd need to be prepared to do our best. My teammates and I have been checking in with each other to make sure that we are staying on top of our soccer and our fitness.”

Missouri schools are off until April 6 at the earliest.

DuBourg girls soccer coach Steve Bettlach said the need to be ready when the time comes is important at all levels.

He noted seniors on his squad don't have the same training needs as freshmen.

“My simple plan for players who struggle to juggle a soccer ball is to go through simple steps I have to reach 100 (juggles),” Bettlach said. “Once they reach 100, they will go way beyond that and everyone will notice they are a different player. For more experienced players, they need to work with a ball to get thousands of touches.”

Oakville coach Sarah Guenther of course would like her players to be ready should the season start when school resumes in early April.