Softball spotlight: Jerseyville's Krueger takes charge on and off the diamond

Kari Krueger gave up pizza for a week.

The Jerseyville softball outfielder also stayed away from her favorite Mexican restaurant.

Not for health reasons, but for peace of mind.

Krueger stayed at school for lunch during a five-day stretch last month to help tutor a freshman softball teammate, who was struggling with math and on the verge of losing of her spot on the team because of academic difficulties.

That meant Krueger’s lunchtime trips with friends to their favorite off-campus haunts would have to be put on hold for the time being while Krueger spent every second of a 45-minute break pouring over algebra with her teammate.

"My goal for this season wasn't just to perform," Krueger said. "It was to develop into a leader. I want people to look up to me."

They certainly do now.

Krueger's unselfishness was on full display as she spent the week working with a teammate, whose math grade is now up to speed.

"We haven't celebrated yet," Krueger said. "But we're going to. Maybe I can take her out for pizza."

Krueger's big-hearted off-field gesture is even more impressive considering what she has done on the diamond during the first four weeks of the season.

The red-hot junior is raking the ball with eye-popping regularity. She has seven home runs and 32 RBI, both team highs, and is hitting .558 with an area-best 1.308 slugging percentage. She had an RBI in each of the Panthers' first 13 games.

Most importantly, the Panthers are off to their best start since 2019 with a 9-5 record.

Krueger has hit some tape-measure shots, including five home runs to dead center field.

"Extraordinary is the word that comes to mind," Jerseyville coach Chelsey Crnokrak said. "Locked in doesn't even describe it. It's impressive to see."

Krueger hit two home runs April 11 in an 11-3 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial. She has 11 multi-hit games.

"I've made a few corrections, put a few things together and it's been working," Krueger said. "I'm seeing pitches a lot better. I'm being more selective."

Krueger has increased the speed of her swing through the zone after being somewhat tentative in previous campaigns. She also has shined defensively, reaching over the fence to take away a home run in a recent nonconference victory against Piasa Southwestern.

Yet her most impressive work has come off the field. A straight-A student, she jumped into action when she found out that a teammate was struggling academically.

"That's just Kari being Kari," junior teammate Bria Tuttle said. "She wants to pick everyone up, put them on her back and keep going. She's great like that."

Krueger's ability to step up has helped solidified her role as one of the team captains.

"No one told her do that," Crnokrak said. "She found out someone that needed help. So she just went out and did it."

Krueger enjoyed every minute of the tutoring sessions.

"I wanted to let the freshmen and my other teammates get comfortable with me and know that I'm on their side and they can come to me at any time," Krueger said. "I want them to trust me and know that they can come to me with school, softball and or any problems."

Krueger has lifted her game to another level this season. She was a solid performer last year with a .329 average, one homer and 15 RBI.

But the Panthers lost eight seniors from that 18-10 squad and Krueger felt it was time to sharpen her leaderships skills as well as her hitting stroke.

Krueger's emergence has come as no surprise to Crnokrak, who has coached her since the sixth grade.

"I could see the writing on the wall back when she was in middle school," Crnokrak said. "I knew she was going to really put in the time and effort to excel."

The 5-foot-9 Krueger also is a key member of the Panthers' basketball and volleyball teams. She averaged a team-best 8.9 rebounds over the winter and paced the volleyball team with 654 kills.

But she believes her future lies in softball.

Crnokrak is certain Krueger is an NCAA Division I prospect.

"You can tell she's going to be a success no matter what she tries," Crnokrak said.

Added Tuttle, "She sees what she wants and she just goes out and works hard to get it."

