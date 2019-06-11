Southwestern 2019 girls soccer all-conference (positions not submitted):
FIRST TEAM
Paige Bauer, jr., Collinsville
Hannah Bielicke, jr., Edwardsville
Sidney Christopher, jr., O'Fallon
Calista Cox, sr., Alton
Gracie English, jr., Belleville East
Sarah Kraus, sr., Edwardsville
Rileigh Kuhns, jr., Edwardsville
Aubrey Mister, so., O'Fallon
Alaina Nasello, sr., Alton
Courtney Vollmer, sr., Belleville West
G Addison Miller, so., Alton
SECOND TEAM
Kierra Bridges, sr., Belleville East
Avery Christopher, fr., O'Fallon
Sarah Foley, fr., Belleville West
Katelyn Grandcolas, sr., Belleville West
Destiny Johnson, jr., Collinsville
Faith Liljegren, jr., Collinsville
Taylor Maxim, fr., Belleville East
Emma Sitton, sr., Edwardsville
Ava Walls, sr., Edwardsville
Megan Zini, sr., Alton
G Rachel Hensley, jr., Edwardsville
THIRD TEAM
Zoe Ahlers, jr., Edwardsville
Maddie Buschur, jr., Belleville East
Anna Chor, fr., O'Fallon
Kylie Gagen, so., Belleville West
Emma Hensley, sr., Edwardsville
Grace Kane, sr., Alton
Paige Mueller, jr., O'Fallon
Lexie Munoz, so., Collinsville
Tori Schrimpf, fr., Alton
Maria Voss, so., Collinsville
G Grace Vincent, so., O'Fallon