Southwestern 2019 girls soccer all-conference (positions not submitted):

FIRST TEAM

Paige Bauer, jr., Collinsville

Hannah Bielicke, jr., Edwardsville

Sidney Christopher, jr., O'Fallon

Calista Cox, sr., Alton

Gracie English, jr., Belleville East

Sarah Kraus, sr., Edwardsville

Rileigh Kuhns, jr., Edwardsville

Aubrey Mister, so., O'Fallon

Alaina Nasello, sr., Alton

Courtney Vollmer, sr., Belleville West

G Addison Miller, so., Alton

SECOND TEAM

Kierra Bridges, sr., Belleville East

Avery Christopher, fr., O'Fallon

Sarah Foley, fr., Belleville West

Katelyn Grandcolas, sr., Belleville West

Destiny Johnson, jr., Collinsville

Faith Liljegren, jr., Collinsville

Taylor Maxim, fr., Belleville East

Emma Sitton, sr., Edwardsville

Ava Walls, sr., Edwardsville

Megan Zini, sr., Alton

G Rachel Hensley, jr., Edwardsville

THIRD TEAM

Zoe Ahlers, jr., Edwardsville

Maddie Buschur, jr., Belleville East

Anna Chor, fr., O'Fallon

Kylie Gagen, so., Belleville West

Emma Hensley, sr., Edwardsville

Grace Kane, sr., Alton

Paige Mueller, jr., O'Fallon

Lexie Munoz, so., Collinsville

Tori Schrimpf, fr., Alton

Maria Voss, so., Collinsville

G Grace Vincent, so., O'Fallon

