Sporting St. Louis Rangers get late goal to win U.S. Midwest Regional title

But despite their domination in the tournament, Gianino said qualifying for nationals was a surprise.

“This is just insane,” she said. “No one ever would have thought we could do this. I never thought this could happen, but it’s awesome and so exciting.”

Preusser said it’s a just reward for the players.

“These kids have been working really hard for two years,” he said. “I took this team two years ago and we just started working on our team culture and the way we want to try to play the game. They’ve put the work in and created some opportunities for themselves. The fruits of their labor showed up today. Fourteen states, down to two teams, and we got it done.

“It’s been a fun ride so far and we’re ready to go to Florida.”

Preusser said the Rangers had been in similar situations as Wednesday, seeing teams have their way against them before turning the tide.

After the Rangers started on a high note with strong midfield play and several runs down the field, the Rush began to take control after halftime. A shot by Abby Fries almost put Kansas on the board in the 66th minute, but Rangers goalie Katy Fitzler leaped high to tap the ball over the crossbar.