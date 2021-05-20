St. Charles turns tables on Orchard Farm for first district title since 2011

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles junior Sally Werth knew her team could get back to its winning ways against Orchard Farm.
The Pirates had won 15 of the teams' 17 meetings on the soccer pitch this century before the Eagles emphatically won a pair of regular season matchups this year.
Werth scored just more than five minutes in and the St. Charles defense — which had allowed eight goals in the two previous meetings — preserved the shutout for goalie Lizzie Brooksher in a 1-0 upset of Orchard Farm in the Class 2 District 3 girls soccer championship Thursday at St. Charles High.
“We really, really worked on this. We visualized and took time to just focus on this specific game,” Werth said. “We've had some games where some of us were in the right mindset and some of us were kind of like, 'Eh, we're not going to win it.' This game, we were 100 percent the whole entire game and that's exactly what we needed to win.”
The district title is the first for second-seeded St. Charles (13-9), the No. 10 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, since the 2011 team advanced to sectionals before losing to eventual Class 2 champ Visitation.
“We've been working super hard, game-planning, just getting ourselves ready, not just physically and tactically but mentally,” Pirates coach Rodney Orrick said. “They're a good team that already beat us twice, so we knew we had to be at our very best. We rose to the occasion and answered a lot of questions.”
St. Charles will host Southern Boone (21-4) in a Class 2 quarterfinal on May 29. The nine-day layoff will be something rarely seen this time of year.
“The girls know we're going to get after it (Friday). We'll come back in and start scripting everything out,” Orrick said. “We practice two hours a day, that's just the norm and they know how it's going to be. The layoff is a little something different to work with, but I'm glad we have that problem, though.”
Top seed Orchard Farm (19-3), ranked sixth among schools and third in Class 2 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, came into the district final with 120 goals scored in its 22 games, including wins of 3-1 and 5-0 over the Pirates.
The Eagles were without one part of their three-headed, 30-goal offensive monster with Emma Long (35 goals) out of lineup due to illness. But they still had Grace Fortuna (32 goals) and Alayna Jakul (30 goals) on the pitch Thursday.
“This is a hard loss, but congrats to St. Charles High,” Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn said. “Lots of chances, just not quite getting to the end of it. I can't complain with what they did today. High pressure, we were working hard and the girls played their hearts out.”
Orrick said the Pirates changed their defensive structure from the previous meetings with the Eagles.
“We changed our shape a little bit and just focused on a few key players for them,” he said. “We tactically just shifted it around and tried to give them a different look to see if they had a Plan B.”
Junior center-back Olivia Lewis, one of the key cogs in the Pirates' defensive masterpiece, was elated with how her team was able to bounce back from its previous showings against the Eagles.
“It was definitely a proud moment for all of us,” Lewis said. “We worked really hard on our shape every single practice and a big thing we've been working on the last three weeks is mental toughness. We have the skill, it was just our mental that was taking us down. But, we finally got there.”
With the game just entering its fifth minute, Werth stole the ball from an Orchard Farm defender, raced about 30 yards and blasted a shot past Eagles goalie Charlize Williams into the upper right corner for a 1-0 lead.
“Again, part of our shape change,” Orrick said. “She shifted positions as well. We put her a little higher up the field to put a little more pressure on their back line. She found a seam, waited to the last second and finished it top right shelf.”
Werth nearly had another goal less than a minute later, but a diving Williams narrowly beat her to a loose ball in the box.
“Definitely a big save. She's been solid all year,” Washburn said. “Technically she's a sophomore, but she's a freshman because we didn't have a season last year. She stepped up big and had 16 shutouts (this season).”
Fortuna had a decent chance with about 27 minutes remaining, but shot wide, and another about five minutes later when she was on the doorstep as Brooksher initially bobbled Jakul's drive before corralling it. Fortuna had maybe Orchard Farm's best opportunity with a little over 12 minutes left when her 15-yard blast sailed just wide.
The longer game went on and the more offensive zone pressure they got, the more frustrating the game became for the Eagles.
“I thought second half once the time started clicking down, you could see the panic kind of set in a little bit, but I still think they stayed pretty composed for the most part,” Washburn said.
One last good opportunity for the Eagles came on a free kick just outside of the top of the box, but Jakul's shot went wide and they would not net the equalizer.
“Remember this feeling, know how this feels and try to work to make sure it doesn't happen next year,” Washburn said.