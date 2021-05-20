St. Charles turns tables on Orchard Farm for first district title since 2011

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles junior Sally Werth knew her team could get back to its winning ways against Orchard Farm.

The Pirates had won 15 of the teams' 17 meetings on the soccer pitch this century before the Eagles emphatically won a pair of regular season matchups this year.

Werth scored just more than five minutes in and the St. Charles defense — which had allowed eight goals in the two previous meetings — preserved the shutout for goalie Lizzie Brooksher in a 1-0 upset of Orchard Farm in the Class 2 District 3 girls soccer championship Thursday at St. Charles High.

“We really, really worked on this. We visualized and took time to just focus on this specific game,” Werth said. “We've had some games where some of us were in the right mindset and some of us were kind of like, 'Eh, we're not going to win it.' This game, we were 100 percent the whole entire game and that's exactly what we needed to win.”

The district title is the first for second-seeded St. Charles (13-9), the No. 10 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, since the 2011 team advanced to sectionals before losing to eventual Class 2 champ Visitation.