St. Dominic’s Greg Koeller earns national coaching award in girls soccer

In 26 years of coaching girls soccer, including the last 20 at St. Dominic High, Greg Koeller has built an impressive resume.

It's shining a bit brighter now after Koeller was notified he will be honored Jan. 21 in Kansas City, Mo., as the Private/Parochial Girls National Coach of the Year by United Soccer Coaches.

Only two other high school girls coaches will be recognized in the other two divisions: Large School Public and Small School Public. Three high school boys coaches, along with college and club coaches, also will receive awards.

“I was quite surprised,” said Koeller, who has led St. Dominic to state championships in 2021 (Class 4), 2019 (Class 3), 2013 (Class 2), 2012 (Class 2) and 2007 (Class 1), compiling a 408-104-24 record. “To be honored by my fellow peers and (having them) appreciate my team – not just last season, but going all the way back to the beginning … makes you reflect on all the good memories that the team experience has created for me and everyone involved.”

The other girls high school coaches being recognized are from Colorado and Ohio. The boys coaches being honored are from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.