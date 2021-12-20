St. Dominic’s Koeller earns national coaching award in girls soccer

In 26 years of coaching girls soccer, including the last 20 at St. Dominic High, Greg Koeller has built an impressive resume.
It's shining a bit brighter now after Koeller was notified he will be honored Jan. 21 in Kansas City, Mo., as the Private/Parochial Girls National Coach of the Year by United Soccer Coaches.
Only two other high school girls coaches will be recognized in the other two divisions: Large School Public and Small School Public. Three high school boys coaches, along with college and club coaches, also will receive awards.
“I was quite surprised,” said Koeller, who has led St. Dominic to state championships in 2021 (Class 4), 2019 (Class 3), 2013 (Class 2), 2012 (Class 2) and 2007 (Class 1), compiling a 408-104-24 record. “To be honored by my fellow peers and (having them) appreciate my team — not just last season, but going all the way back to the beginning … makes you reflect on all the good memories that the team experience has created for me and everyone involved.”
The other girls high school coaches being recognized are from Colorado and Ohio. The boys coaches being honored are from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.
“That makes you reflect on what a big deal it really is and how hard and difficult it is to reach this pinnacle of the coaching sphere,” Koeller said. “It’s taking into account the total work that’s put in. We were undefeated and a nationally ranked team (in 2021). That was my third undefeated season. That might have something to do with it. They look at all the years you put in and success over the years.”
St. Dominic was 25-0 last spring and closed out its memorable season with a 3-1 victory over Nerinx Hall in the state championship match at Soccer Park. There was no season in 2020 because of COVID-19, but, in 2019, the Crusaders finished 26-3-1 and defeated Summit 2-1 in Kansas City for the state championship.
Koeller, who also coaches the St. Dominic boys teams, said the support he receives from all angles played a significant role in the award.
“In reality, it’s not just me,” Koeller said. “It’s the players, it’s my coaching staff, it’s everybody who is supportive of what we do. We don’t do anything alone. Even though my name is on the award, it’s shared by many.
“Our community is really tight. We’re all about team. That’s one of the big things I’ve always put forth. You’ve got to care, you’ve got to be committed and you’ve got to trust each other. That’s what makes it fun.”
St. Dominic, which has won 31 consecutive matches, figures to be a contender for another state championship in the spring with returning seniors Jessica Larson (29 goals, 11 assists), Grace Bindbeutel (22 goals, 14 assists) and Macie Begley (eight goals, six assists), and sophomore Kaleigh McPherson (12 goals, 10 assists). Larson’s season ended in early May because of a knee injury. Bindbeutel has signed with Oklahoma State, while Larson (Missouri) and Begley (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) also are Division I recruits.
Koeller said there’s so much interest in the Crusaders’ program that there will be two freshman teams, each with more than 20 players.
“At the high school level, it’s not easy to get 14- to 18-year-olds on the same team to be on the same page,” said Koeller, who also coached six years at Francis Howell North. “But when it does happen, it’s very special. I’m very fortunate and blessed to have outstanding character kids that have been part of it.”
Koeller wants to remain in coaching as long as possible.
“I grew up with the sport and have a great passion for it,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s not a job to me. I don’t feel the stress. I always say if I do feel that, I need to find another profession. The kids keep me young and fresh. I have plenty of coaching left in me. The challenge is to get better each and every day.”