St. Dominic shuts out Liberty, wins 11th consecutive district title

TROY, Mo. — Gabby Povich’s assignment was simple.

But it was far from easy.

A senior defender for the St. Dominic girls soccer team, Povich was tasked with marking Liberty’s standout striker Morgan Strutmann. Tall, fast, skilled and blessed with the gift of goals, Strutmann made opposing defenses miserable all spring as she racked up 31 goals and handed out 19 assists.

She even found the back of the net when the Eagles scored a 2-0 win over St. Dominic on April 26, the first win over the Crusaders in school history.

“We knew we had to shut down Morgan,” Povich said. “As long as we all communicated and stayed together we could do it.”

Povich and her teammates were up to the challenge as St. Dominic rolled to a 4-0 win over Liberty in the Class 4 District 4 championship match Friday at Troy Buchanan High.

It’s the 25th district championship for St. Dominic (19-3) and its 11th in a row according to the Missouri High School Activities Association’s online record book. It advanced to face Francis Howell Central (13-8-1) in the quarterfinal round at a time and place to be determined.

The reigning Class 4 champion that has won back-to-back titles after taking the Class 3 crown in 2019, St. Dominic finds itself on a familiar path and one it does not take for granted.

“It’s that time of year, the girls they’re accustomed to this, that this is the time to play our best, to play in a controlled manner,” St. Dominic coach Greg Keller said. “I thought this was a great game. The opportunity to move on is pure joy, really.”

The Crusaders had a little extra pep in their step as they prepared for the Eagles. Liberty not only beat St. Dominic for the first time but it did so in St. Dominic’s own tournament. Overlooking their opponent was not an option.

“I think it gave us a little more motivation, but we all thought it was a brand new game,” senior striker Grace Bindbeutel said. “We weren’t thinking about how we lost the last game. I think it gave us more motivation. We had a better head start because of that.”

Liberty (17-6-1) was put under pressure immediately as St. Dominic made sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Strassemeier work in the first half minute. The Crusaders stayed on the attack as they generated a multitude of corner kicks. Senior midfielder Macie Begley was dangerous on the set pieces as she found her teammates heads time and again in the box only to watch their chances narrowly miss into the side netting.

St. Dominic broke through when Bindbeutel worked a give and go with freshman midfielder Kaylee Conoyer against the run of play. Bindbeutel slipped the ball to Conoyer on the left side and she buried her chance to put the Crusaders ahead 1-0 in the 27th minute.

Liberty nearly knocked in an equalizer the next minute but its shot caromed off the upper right corner of the crossbar and post and did not completely go into the net. The near chance could have changed the trajectory of the match. Instead Bindbeutel gave the Crusaders all the extra cushion they would need.

Mere minutes later she gave St. Dominic a 2-0 lead when she intercepted a pass deep in Liberty’s territory, broke into the box and blasted the ball past the keeper. An Oklahoma State recruit, Bindbeutel now has 19 goals and 11 assists this season and was absolutely dominant with the ball at her feet.

“Grace is the driving force of our team,” Keller said. “The competitive nature, she just doesn’t stop. She has a motor and she keeps going and going. The team feeds off that. There is no one who can do what she does out on the pitch.”

Even though she didn’t get an assist she helped the Crusaders their third goal when she carried the ball deep into the Liberty box on the left side and played it back out to Conoyer in the middle. Conoyer took the ball to the right side and let loose a shot that hit the post but the rebound came to sophomore Samantha Roggenkamp who knocked it in for a 3-0 lead in 53rd minute.

Begley put the finishing touch on the win when she scored off a nice feed from junior defender Addie Biehl in the 76th minute.

St. Dominic junior goalkeeper Katy Fitzler was credited with the shutout, the 14th of the season for the Crusaders. The keeper gets the shutout on their resume but it’s a defensive statistic and Povich and Liberty coach Heidi Kleekamp couldn’t say enough about the work St. Dominic freshman center back Josephine Brengarth did anchoring the defense.

“She did a great job winning the head balls out of the air,” Kleekamp said. “If it was coming in the air she was a ball magnet and she was finding it.”

Added Povich, “She’s amazing, she saves us all the time.”

Liberty has now played in back-to-back district title games and lost to familiar foes. Last season eventual Class 3 champion Fort Zumwalt South knocked off the Eagles. Liberty has just five seniors on the roster. A young program that just ended its seventh varsity season, Liberty has given itself opportunities to win its first district title the last two years. Now the hope is the returning Eagles can take that next step.

“We’ve had a tough go and we have an opportunity to do some things moving forward but we’ve got to beat the big names to get there,” Kleekamp said. “We’ve come a long way in the short amount of time Liberty has existed. I’m very proud of that.”

St. Dominic is back in a familiar place as it takes another step on the path back to Soccer Park and the state final four. Long playoff runs are the expectation when you’re a Crusader but each year and each team are different. They all must find their own way.

“There is always that sense of pressure but I don’t think that’s in the back of any one’s mind,” Bindbeutel said. “Every season we have a brand new team. All the seniors, we just want to make it as far as we can because it’s our last year.”

