St. Dominic's Bindbeutel named Gatorade Missouri girls soccer player of the year

Grace Bindbeutel's reputation clearly precedes her.
Despite missing out on her sophomore season with the St. Dominic girls soccer team due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bindbeutel was named the Gatorade Missouri girls soccer player of the year for the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday.
“I think that the award came at the perfect time, and while it does make me miss the high school season, it only makes me that much more eager for the next season,” said Bindbeutel, who became the first soccer player from the St. Charles County school to earn the award. “I know next year everyone will play with something to prove, but now I (do), too.”
As a freshman, the 5-foot-4 Bindbeutel helped lead St. Dominic (26-3-1) to the Class 3 state championship. The forward scored a team-high 29 goals and added 15 assists.
She had seven postseason goals, including one in the Crusaders' 3-2 state seminal win over Kearney at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. St. Dominic defeated Summit 2-1 in a penalty-kick tiebreaker to win its fifth state title.
Bindbeutel, along with teammate and fellow freshman Jessica Larson, who scored 28 goals and had 15 assists, were named Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year in 2019.
Bindbeutel was an All-American selection by the United Soccer Coaches following her freshman campaign. She became the first soccer player from St. Dominic to earn the accolade since Cristina Rodriguez was named to the list in 2013.
While she didn't earn this year's accolade because of any statistics or results after the Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled the spring season in April, Bindbeutel said it doesn't make her any less grateful.
“It was kind of odd to receive the award without having played a season this past year, but it definitely still means as much, and almost even more to me,” she said. “I find it incredibly flattering that even though our season was not played, I was still a contender for this amazing award. It meant a lot.”
Crusaders coach Greg Koeller said Bindbeutel's body of work made her a deserving candidate.
“She was nominated last year, so it was a logical choice for this year in my perspective,” Koeller said. “She's a hard worker and a very humble person. It's not just about the field, either. She's (earned this) academically and she has great character. She just possesses outstanding qualities.”
Bindbeutel is the third area girls soccer players to win the award in the last five years. Summit's Anna Lawler won the honor twice after the 2015-16 and 2017-18 school years and Westminster's Kirsten Davis won it following the 2016-17 school year.
