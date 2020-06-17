St. Dominic's Bindbeutel named Gatorade Missouri girls soccer player of the year

Despite missing out on her sophomore season with the St. Dominic girls soccer team due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bindbeutel was named the Gatorade Missouri girls soccer player of the year for the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday.

“I think that the award came at the perfect time, and while it does make me miss the high school season, it only makes me that much more eager for the next season,” said Bindbeutel, who became the first soccer player from the St. Charles County school to earn the award. “I know next year everyone will play with something to prove, but now I (do), too.”