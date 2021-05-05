Stauffer's free-kick magic helps Triad roll past Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Triad senior defender Savannah Stauffer glanced over at her coach before taking a free kick from 41 yards out early in Wednesday's girls soccer showdown at Edwardsville.
Matt Bettlach pulled down his mask and implored Stauffer to go for it.
"He told me to shoot it on goal and see what happens," Stauffer said. "I said, 'Sure, no problem.' "
It wasn't a problem.
Stauffer drilled a rocket into the upper left-hand corner of the net to break a scoreless tie and send the Knights on their way to an eye-popping 3-0 win over Edwardsville in a Metro Cup Showcase contest at the District 7 Sports Complex.
Triad (8-0-1) is off to its best start since the 2009 team went the first 16 matches without a loss.
Edwardsville (5-1) was off to its quickest beginning in 16 years. The 2005 team began the year with an 9-0-2 mark.
The Metro Cup Showcase is a weeklong competition featuring 24 area teams. Each school gets to play three times against quality competition.
The Knights dominated the early-season showdown from start to finish. Senior Gracie Giacoletto added a penalty kick goal in the 36th minute. Junior Brynn Presley scored just seven minutes into the second half to put the match away.
Junior goalies Kendall Chigas and Reagan Chigas each played a half. The twins combined for their sixth clean sheet of the season.
"During some games we have good moments and we also have a few bad moments, like a roller coaster," Giacoletto said. "But (Wednesday), we were pretty consistent."
Battlach said it was his team's best performance of the season.
"It's Edwardsville and we're at their field and they're very talented," Bettlach said. "I'm very happy with the way the girls performed."
Stauffer got the ball rolling with her perfectly-placed long-distance blast. The drive sailed just over the outstretched fingertips of keeper Kaitlyn Naney in the 20th minute.
"This was a game where we knew there would be a lot of emotions flying around," Stauffer said. "Putting one away early really helped."
Stauffer normally takes most of the free kicks on the right side of the field. Giacoletto takes the kicks on the left side.
"Savannah can hit a ball from anywhere," Bettlach said. " When she hits it on frame anything can happen."
Giacoletto was not surprised by Stauffer's bomb.
"That's just what she does," Giacoletto said.
Giacoletto pumped the lead to 2-nil by converting on a PK late in the first half. She gave the assist on the tally to the Knights' twin netminders.
"Our keepers gave me the hint, telling me to look her (Naney) in the eyes," Giacoletto said. "They said if I do that, it'll throw her off.
"So that's what I did."
Triad is coming off a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament in 2019, the last year a final four was held. Wednesday's win over a previously unbeaten Class 3A school will look good on the resume come playoff time.
"We have a lot of talent and a lot of girls that want to work hard," Stauffer said. "In my mind, this is like the team I've always wanted, like a dream team."
Gabbie Wood, Kinlee Lippert and Maddie Milligan helped the Knights take control up top by creating numerous scoring opportunities in the first half. Stauffer and senior Emily Rosenthal helped make life easier for the Chigas sisters.
"This is how we think we should be playing all the time," Giacoletto said.
The Tigers won their first five matches by a combined 10-2. But they were never able to get into any flow offensively on Wednesday.
"Triad is always a fantastic team, they showed it today," Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann said. "They worked harder than us."