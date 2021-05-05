Stauffer's free-kick magic helps Triad roll past Edwardsville

Junior goalies Kendall Chigas and Reagan Chigas each played a half. The twins combined for their sixth clean sheet of the season.

"During some games we have good moments and we also have a few bad moments, like a roller coaster," Giacoletto said. "But (Wednesday), we were pretty consistent."

Battlach said it was his team's best performance of the season.

"It's Edwardsville and we're at their field and they're very talented," Bettlach said. "I'm very happy with the way the girls performed."

Stauffer got the ball rolling with her perfectly-placed long-distance blast. The drive sailed just over the outstretched fingertips of keeper Kaitlyn Naney in the 20th minute.

"This was a game where we knew there would be a lot of emotions flying around," Stauffer said. "Putting one away early really helped."

Stauffer normally takes most of the free kicks on the right side of the field. Giacoletto takes the kicks on the left side.

"Savannah can hit a ball from anywhere," Bettlach said. " When she hits it on frame anything can happen."

Giacoletto was not surprised by Stauffer's bomb.

"That's just what she does," Giacoletto said.