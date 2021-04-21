Strauss follows instructions to help Visitation knock off Incarnate Word

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Josephine Strauss heard the words ringing in her head.
The Visitation Academy junior was given specific instructions as she re-entered Wednesday's girls soccer match against rival Incarnate Word.
Strauss said assistant coach Annie Beekman told her to "pressure the goalie every chance you get."
The hard-charging forward listened. And did exactly as she was told.
Strauss used some heavy duty pressure up top to score the game-winning goal in the 64th minute as the Vivettes muscled past IWA 2-1 in an MWAA contest at Visitation.
Junior Izzy DeStefano also scored for the winners and senior goalkeeper Anna Snyders added a pair of late saves to nail down the triumph.
Visitation (5-4) beat IWA for only the second time in the last six matches between the tradition-rich schools.
Strauss parlayed hustle and aggressiveness into her first tally of the campaign.
It might have been the Vivettes' most important goal so far this season.
"Josephine sniffed that one out, made something happen and got the reward," Visitation coach Jeff Facchin said.
Heeding the instructions, Strauss forced an IWA defender to play the ball back to freshman goalkeeper Sammi Bergjans, who attempted to boot the ball down field.
Bergjans' kick was blocked by Strauss, who then outran the keeper for the loose ball before popping it into a wide open net.
The goal, which came with 17 minutes and 13 seconds left in regulation, broke a 1-1 tie.
"She tried to pass it and it hit off my foot," Strauss said. "It was a proud moment."
The Vivettes were in need of something positive. They won their first three matches before dropping four in a row by a combined 13-5.
"High school soccer is all about finishing," said Visitation sophomore Lucie Schwartz, who was a factor at both ends Wednesday. "No matter how pretty it is, you need to get it done. That's what we did."
Facchin agreed that his team's performance was neither flashy or eye-popping.
"We're definitely a work in progress," he said. "We didn't get much possession. We didn't get a lot of things done that we wanted to. But we got the result that we wanted and we'll just keep moving forward."
DeStefano scored her team-best ninth goal of the season just 2:36 into the contest with a blast along the left wing.
IWA (3-4-1) evened things on drive by Abbie DeLong in the 56th minute. She jumped on the rebound of a shot by Kerry Northcott.
The Red Knights carried the play after that goal, but Snyders kept the match even with successive stops.
"Some of our execution was off the first half," IWA coach Alex Baer said. 'We did better in the second half. Things just didn't go our way."
Bergjans rebounded from the miscue to make a pair of nifty saves. She stopped DeStefano on a free kick from just outside the box in the 70th minute.
The match featured two area soccer bluebloods. The schools have combined for 14 state titles (IWA has won nine). They have made 30 final four appearances.
Both teams have played rugged schedules that they believe will come in handy during the post season. The Vivettes' four losses have come to teams with combined 30-9-1 records.
"We hope that we can learn and build off each other and keep getting better," Schwartz said. "Right now, that's our goal."