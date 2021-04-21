Strauss follows instructions to help Visitation knock off Incarnate Word

Bergjans' kick was blocked by Strauss, who then outran the keeper for the loose ball before popping it into a wide open net.

The goal, which came with 17 minutes and 13 seconds left in regulation, broke a 1-1 tie.

"She tried to pass it and it hit off my foot," Strauss said. "It was a proud moment."

The Vivettes were in need of something positive. They won their first three matches before dropping four in a row by a combined 13-5.

"High school soccer is all about finishing," said Visitation sophomore Lucie Schwartz, who was a factor at both ends Wednesday. "No matter how pretty it is, you need to get it done. That's what we did."

Facchin agreed that his team's performance was neither flashy or eye-popping.

"We're definitely a work in progress," he said. "We didn't get much possession. We didn't get a lot of things done that we wanted to. But we got the result that we wanted and we'll just keep moving forward."

DeStefano scored her team-best ninth goal of the season just 2:36 into the contest with a blast along the left wing.

IWA (3-4-1) evened things on drive by Abbie DeLong in the 56th minute. She jumped on the rebound of a shot by Kerry Northcott.