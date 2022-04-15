Struttmann's final-minute goal propels Liberty past heavy-hearted Oakville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Patience was a virtue for Morgan Struttmann.

The standout Liberty junior forward came up short on several good scoring chances during her team's match Friday against Oakville, but she finally found the back of the net in the final minute of play to give the Eagles a 1-0 victory at the Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.

“It was very frustrating at first, but I just had to keep trying because I knew it would come,” said Struttmann, who committed this week to play soccer at the University of Alabama. “We always find a way to end up putting the ball in the back of the net. It just took us every minute to do it this time.”

The win was the fourth straight and fifth in the last six matches for Liberty (8-3).

“I always say good teams find a way to win and they found it in the last minute, literally,” Eagles coach Heidi Kleekamp said. “It's always great to come away with a win and, to do it against a quality team, it means that much more. It's fun to see teams outside your conference and see how you stack up against them.”

Struttmann's goal was her team-leading 15th of the season and her third game-winning tally. Her 15 goals moves her into a tie for 10th in the area goal-scoring race.

“Morgan is like a train running through, so her speed of play sometimes is hard for other to keep up with,” Kleekamp said. “The width of this field is a lot wider compared to a high school field, so I think it plays to our team's advantage with through balls.”

Oakville (4-2), which dropped its second straight contest after winning four in a row to start the season, played its first match since the death of longtime coach Dave Robben on Wednesday.

After teaching for more than 50 years, Robben stepped down at the end of the 2016-17 school year. He started coaching the girls at Oakville in 1978 and took over the boys program in 1982. He finished as Missouri’s winningest coach in combined boys and girls soccer with a record of 1,125-521-143, including 594-334-59 and a 1991 girls state championship at Oakville.

“He was not only my mentor, but he was basically my second father and I was very close with him and his wife (Jennifer). It was more than soccer between us. It was life lessons. It was everything,” said current Tigers coach Sarah Guenther, who assisted Robben for 13 boys and girls seasons. “My breath has been taken from me with his passing and my heart has been ripped apart. He was one of the most amazing energy forces that ever was. He will dearly be missed by the entire soccer world in St. Louis and beyond.”

The Tigers had the better of the play in the early going, but couldn't find the back of the net in a scoreless first half. Two of their better chances came just over a minute apart with five minutes left in the half when Avery Bangert's header off a Grace Kestler cross pass went just wide and then Sarah Hinkamp's rocket from the top of the box banged off the crossbar.

“Every game that we've played so far, we had scored in the first 10 minutes of the game. We're the kind of team that likes to set the tone and we did that today, we just didn't execute scoring goals,” Guenther said. “You've got to finish your chances and that was our problem today. We come out hot and get a bunch of shots on goal and restarts, but then we don't finish them and that keeps teams in games and gives them confidence.”

About 10 minutes before that, Struttmann had the Eagles' best chance of the first 40 minutes when she took a pass ahead of the midfield stripe, raced down the right side around a defender and blasted a shot just high.

Kleekamp credited the play of junior defender Alexis Shuster for keeping the Tigers off the board early and throughout the contest.

“She was our center back and she had, in my opinion, her best game of the season. She really was the anchor for us back there defensively that kept us sound through the game,” Kleekamp said. “Our outside back (Kennadi Green) was out today, so I think that was kind of the missing piece that we were figuring out. Every game for the most part, we've started with a different lineup and so it's just pieces to a puzzle we're slowly trying to fit together.”

Liberty goalkeeper Sydney Strassmeier made 13 saves, while her Oakville counterpart Sydney Baker stopped 10 shots with each making some key stops with the game winding down to what looked to be a scoreless draw with no overtime to be played in any of the Parkway College Showcase games.

But Struttmann had other ideas, and, just after rain had started to fall, she worked her way into the middle and slid a shot past a diving Baker with a precious few seconds remaining on the clock.

“I feel like this game can make our momentum go up and we can feel better about ourselves that we got a good win,” Struttmann said. “It was a very good match and we were both matched up pretty equally. We just came out hard and finally got it to the back of the net.”

For Guenther, it was a tough setback on top of what was already a very emotional week.

“The problem is none of these girls really knew Robben, so his life and who he was and him passing really wasn't something that could have been a motivator for my team, although I know they saw my heartache yesterday,” she said. “Would I have loved our first match after knowing Robben passed to be a 'W?' Absolutely. But maybe the reason why we didn't win is partly because Robben knows we're not ready and we still need to be taught lessons. And that's the takeaway today.”