Carly Swan made a point in preseason practice.

The Lafayette High freshman displayed an uncanny knack for scoring off set pieces during those early March workouts.

"It was my goal to find a place on this team," Swan said.

Swan has done that — and more.

The aggressive center back scored twice off corner kicks Friday to lead the Lancers to a 4-0 win over North Point in the championship match of the Orchard Farm Tournament.

Lafayette (11-2) won its sixth successive contest and blitzed the six-team field by winning all three matches by a combined 17-1.

Swan, known more for her defensive prowess, is regularly used on the offensive end on start-up plays, especially corner kicks.

"I just kind of throw my body into it," Swan said.

Swan has scored five times this season — all have come off set pieces. Four of them were head goals.

Lafayette coach Ryan Butchart immediately took notice of Swan's special gift even before the season began.

"She's just a bull in the box," Butchart said. "She's very fearless and aggressive."

Junior Hailey Schiwinger and freshman Sydney Beck also tallied for the Lancers, who have outscored their opponents 23-3 during the six-game winning streak.

Team captain Allie Kinner added a pair of assists to bring her season total to a team-high 12.

Freshman keeper Gen Newell made a pair of impressive saves in the second half to record her seventh clean sheet of the season. She has given up just seven goals in 1,060 minutes.

Beck and Swan scored in the opening 6 minutes and 4 seconds to help the Lancers take command early.

"We knew it was important to start off strong," Kinner said. "We were attacking right from the beginning."

Beck scored from close range just 98 seconds into the contest off a perfect pass from Kinner. Swan then doubled the lead by using her noggin off a corner kick that was started by Lauren Henry.

"I told them before the game that if wanted to take home the trophy we'd have to get going right from the start like we did against Orchard Farm (a 5-1 win on Thursday)," Butchart said. "And they absolutely did that."

Lafayette dominated the first 25 minutes before the Grizzlies got their footing.

Schiwinger pumped the lead to 3-0 in the 59th minute off a pass from Emily Derucki.

Swan closed out her night just more than two minutes later, again off a corner kick. This time the ball bounced at her feet and she pounded it home.

The Lancers are off to a strong start despite the graduation loss of standout Rylee Howard, who is now at the University of Wisconsin.

"Playing with Rylee taught us a lot, like how to be more offensive minded," Kinner said. "Now we're teaching the younger girls what she taught us."

North Point (12-2) is only in its second year as a varsity program. The Grizzlies carried a 12-match winning streak into the contest and they more than held their own.

Sophomore keeper Devin Tracy stopped a penalty kick in the first half. Standout sniper Gia Zerface, who leads the team with 16 goals, created several strong scoring chances over the final 55 minutes.

"This is a good learning experience," North Point coach Greg Schroeder said. "It shows us the level that we need to play at if we want to go far."