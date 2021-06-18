Thursday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls Soccer Althoff survives stern test from Alton Marquette to reach Class 1A state tournament Jun 15, 2021 COLUMBIA, Ill. — Alton Marquette throttled high-scoring Althoff junior Regan Moody, but one of Moody's younger teammates stepped up. Girls Soccer O'Fallon shuts out Normal, makes elite eight for first time since 1995 Jun 12, 2021 NORMAL — There was a moving concert of sorts traveling south Friday night on Interstate 55. Girls Soccer Nieroda's OT goal lifts O'Fallon past defending 3A champs and into first state semifinal Jun 15, 2021 O’Fallon rallied to knock out defending girls state soccer champion Naperville North 2-1 in overtime in the Class 3A Lockport Super-Sectional. Girls Soccer Moody scores four goals as Althoff rallies past Columbia for 1A sectional title Jun 12, 2021 BELLEVILLE — Regan Moody's motor was running in overdrive Friday. Girls Soccer Giacoletto's goal sends Triad past Waterloo and into super-sectional round Jun 11, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Savannah Stauffer calls it the "elephant in the room." Girls Soccer Triad returns to Class 2A state semifinals by shutting out Chatham Glenwood Jun 15, 2021 Gracie Giacoletto scored early, Avery Bohnenstiehl scored late and the Triad girls soccer team’s defense played the same tune it has all season. Girls Soccer Early goals spark O'Fallon past Edwardsville in Class 3A sectional semifinal Jun 8, 2021 O'FALLON, Ill. — A fast start against Edwardsville once again made all the difference for the O'Fallon High girls soccer team. Girls Soccer Recap: Althoff squeaks by Alton Marquette Jun 15, 2021 Emma Tell had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Althoff to a 3-2 victory over Alton Marquette Tuesday at Columbia. Girls Soccer Racine's two goals propel St. Dominic past Nerinx Hall in Class 4 state championship thriller Jun 6, 2021 The Crusaders won the sixth championship in program history and pushed their winning streak to 31 games dating to the 2019 season. Girls Soccer Friday's best performances Jun 12, 2021 Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)