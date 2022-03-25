Thursday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Taylor Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro)
|3
|0
|1
|Avery Christopher, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|3
|0
|1
|Emily Baker, Alton (vs Belleville West)
|3
|0
|1
|Marlee Whitler, Carlinville (vs Lincoln, Illinois)
|3
|0
|0
|Sophia Helling, Union (vs Owensville)
|2
|2
|0
|Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|2
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2
|1
|1
|Grace Bindbeutel, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|1
|1
|Annabelle Hulin, Carlinville (vs Lincoln, Illinois)
|2
|1
|0
|Annie Decker, Murphysboro (vs Highland)
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor Martin, Columbia (vs Gibault)
|2
|0
|1
|Macie Begley, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|0
|Lyndsey Miller, Alton (vs Belleville West)
|2
|0
|0
|Laynie Gehrs, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|1
|2
|0
|Maliyah Minor, Union (vs Owensville)
|1
|1
|1
|Audrey Abegg, Duchesne (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|1
|1
|Lucy Brann, Notre Dame (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|1
|Kinsley Mouser, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|1
|1
|0
|Sophie Eagan, Union (vs Owensville)
|1
|1
|0