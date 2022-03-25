 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday's best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Taylor Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro)301
Avery Christopher, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)301
Emily Baker, Alton (vs Belleville West)301
Marlee Whitler, Carlinville (vs Lincoln, Illinois)300
Sophia Helling, Union (vs Owensville)220
Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)220
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)211
Grace Bindbeutel, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)211
Annabelle Hulin, Carlinville (vs Lincoln, Illinois)210
Annie Decker, Murphysboro (vs Highland)201
Taylor Martin, Columbia (vs Gibault)201
Macie Begley, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)200
Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs St. Charles West)200
Lyndsey Miller, Alton (vs Belleville West)200
Laynie Gehrs, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)120
Maliyah Minor, Union (vs Owensville)111
Audrey Abegg, Duchesne (vs St. Charles West)111
Lucy Brann, Notre Dame (vs Fox)111
Kinsley Mouser, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)110
Sophie Eagan, Union (vs Owensville)110
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News