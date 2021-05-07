 Skip to main content
Thursday's best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)411
Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs DuBourg)410
Emma Granna, Affton (vs Hazelwood East)311
Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs DuBourg)231
Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)300
Grace Bindbeutel, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)211
Kylie Callison, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)210
Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)201
Aubrey Mister, O'Fallon (vs Althoff)201
Zoe Zotos, Whitfield (vs DuBourg)200
Bailey Vermilye, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)111
Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)110
Sydney Hollenberg, Affton (vs Hazelwood East)110
Emily Lander, Parkway Central (vs University City)110
Josie Maddox, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)110
Ashleigh Martin, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)110
Rachel Jackson, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)110
Addi Paul, Carlinville (vs Litchfield)101
Lila Solomon, Parkway Central (vs University City)101
Leah Selm, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)101
