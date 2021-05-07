Thursday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|4
|1
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs DuBourg)
|4
|1
|0
|Emma Granna, Affton (vs Hazelwood East)
|3
|1
|1
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs DuBourg)
|2
|3
|1
|Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|3
|0
|0
|Grace Bindbeutel, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)
|2
|1
|1
|Kylie Callison, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|1
|0
|Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|1
|Aubrey Mister, O'Fallon (vs Althoff)
|2
|0
|1
|Zoe Zotos, Whitfield (vs DuBourg)
|2
|0
|0
|Bailey Vermilye, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|1
|1
|Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)
|1
|1
|0
|Sydney Hollenberg, Affton (vs Hazelwood East)
|1
|1
|0
|Emily Lander, Parkway Central (vs University City)
|1
|1
|0
|Josie Maddox, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|1
|0
|Ashleigh Martin, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|1
|0
|Rachel Jackson, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|1
|0
|Addi Paul, Carlinville (vs Litchfield)
|1
|0
|1
|Lila Solomon, Parkway Central (vs University City)
|1
|0
|1
|Leah Selm, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|0
|1