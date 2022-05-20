Thursday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Cassie Durbin, Francis Howell Central (vs Incarnate Word)
|1
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Cassie Durbin, Francis Howell Central (vs Incarnate Word)
|1
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
WILDWOOD — Senior Rylee Howard was in no mood to mess around.
ST. CHARLES — North Point High freshman forward Gia Zerface came into this soccer season with high hopes.
FRONTENAC — Wherever the ball was Monday, there also was Kiley Duchardt.
ST. PETERS — Isabel Montileone loves her nickname.
OAKVILLE — Abbi Renwick and Payton Montana are defenders by trade, tasked with preventing troublesome shots from reaching Seckman freshman kee…
ROXANA, Ill. — Columbia might not have needed a wakeup call Wednesday, but the Eagles received one anyway.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Maddie Mauch and Reese Woelfel keep close company on the soccer field.
BREESE — Blame it on the prom. Or the wind.
CLAYTON — Penny Chen was in a hurry Wednesday afternoon.
ROXANA — It was like a doubleheader sweep Wednesday for the Althoff girls soccer team.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.