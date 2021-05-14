 Skip to main content
Thursday's best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Mexico)531
Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)411
Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Maplewood-RH)320
Adelyn Speight, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)320
Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)240
Lillie Williams, Festus (vs Hancock)240
Campbell Schultz, MICDS (vs Lutheran South)311
Julia Liguore, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East)311
Jersey Moonier, Festus (vs Hancock)311
Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)310
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)301
Emma Wesselmann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)300
Emily Holt, Festus (vs Hancock)220
Zoe Houston, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)211
Mary Harkins, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)211
Rachael Beer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)210
Sydney Piotrowicz, Winfield (vs Mexico)210
Eleanor Linhardt, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East)130
Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)201
Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)201
