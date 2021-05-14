Thursday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Mexico)
|5
|3
|1
|Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4
|1
|1
|Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Maplewood-RH)
|3
|2
|0
|Adelyn Speight, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|3
|2
|0
|Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|4
|0
|Lillie Williams, Festus (vs Hancock)
|2
|4
|0
|Campbell Schultz, MICDS (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|1
|1
|Julia Liguore, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East)
|3
|1
|1
|Jersey Moonier, Festus (vs Hancock)
|3
|1
|1
|Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|3
|1
|0
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|3
|0
|1
|Emma Wesselmann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|0
|0
|Emily Holt, Festus (vs Hancock)
|2
|2
|0
|Zoe Houston, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)
|2
|1
|1
|Mary Harkins, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|2
|1
|1
|Rachael Beer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|1
|0
|Sydney Piotrowicz, Winfield (vs Mexico)
|2
|1
|0
|Eleanor Linhardt, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East)
|1
|3
|0
|Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|0
|1
|Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|0
|1