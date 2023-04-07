Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Molly Lanter, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|4
|1
|0
|Kiley McMinn, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|3
|3
|0
|Blaine Schutte, Eureka (vs Summit)
|3
|2
|0
|Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs St. James)
|1
|5
|1
|Indya Nea, Metro (vs Rosati-Kain)
|3
|1
|0
|Claire Nash, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|2
|3
|0
|Marissa Morris, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|2
|3
|0
|Gabbie Wood, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)
|3
|0
|1
|Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|3
|0
|1
|Ella Rosenberg, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|0
|1
|Allie Tredway, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|3
|0
|1
|Alice Crowley, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|2
|0
|Nyla Brown, Metro (vs Rosati-Kain)
|2
|1
|0
|Emma Tell, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|2
|1
|0
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Seckman)
|2
|1
|0
|Rebecca Rheinheimer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Wright City)
|2
|0
|1
|Aubrey Heck, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|0
|1
|Madison Vasiloff, Granite City (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|1
|Maddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|1
|2
|1
|Reese Woelfel, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0