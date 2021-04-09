 Skip to main content
Thursday's best performances
Thursday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Regan Wade, Clayton (vs University City)421
Hayley Hogenmiller, Seckman (vs Festus)410
Mary Grace Angeli, St. Louis Patriots (vs Wright City)400
Emily Lander, Parkway Central (vs Hazelwood West)311
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))310
Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)301
Logan Racine, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)300
Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs St. James)220
Stella Whitney, Clayton (vs University City)210
Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)210
Kylie Murie, Seckman (vs Festus)201
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Incarnate Word)201
Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Borgia)201
Kaleigh McPherson, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)121
Allie Dornfeld, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)200
Grace Fortuna, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)200
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Cape Girardeau Central)200
Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))200
Simran LaBore, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)120
Jane Leavitt, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)111
