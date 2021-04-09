Thursday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Regan Wade, Clayton (vs University City)
|4
|2
|1
|Hayley Hogenmiller, Seckman (vs Festus)
|4
|1
|0
|Mary Grace Angeli, St. Louis Patriots (vs Wright City)
|4
|0
|0
|Emily Lander, Parkway Central (vs Hazelwood West)
|3
|1
|1
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|1
|0
|Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|3
|0
|1
|Logan Racine, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)
|3
|0
|0
|Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs St. James)
|2
|2
|0
|Stella Whitney, Clayton (vs University City)
|2
|1
|0
|Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)
|2
|1
|0
|Kylie Murie, Seckman (vs Festus)
|2
|0
|1
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Incarnate Word)
|2
|0
|1
|Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|1
|Kaleigh McPherson, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)
|1
|2
|1
|Allie Dornfeld, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|0
|0
|Grace Fortuna, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|0
|0
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|2
|0
|0
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|0
|0
|Simran LaBore, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|2
|0
|Jane Leavitt, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|1
|1