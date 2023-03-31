Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jordyn Loveless, Carlinville (vs Wood River)
|5
|0
|0
|Carolyne Mathenia, Belleville West (vs Gibault)
|3
|3
|0
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Clayton)
|4
|0
|1
|Rylee Marshall, St. Dominic (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|4
|0
|1
|Peyton Broderick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|3
|2
|0
|Annie Rheinheimer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia)
|3
|0
|1
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|0
|0
|Addie Gagen, Belleville West (vs Gibault)
|2
|2
|0
|Taylor Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|2
|1
|1
|Charlotte Anderson, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|1
|0
|Perry Rogan, Whitfield (vs Clayton)
|2
|1
|0
|Ava Holman, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|1
|0
|Indya Nea, Metro (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|2
|1
|0
|Aubree Wallace , Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|2
|1
|0
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|2
|1
|0
|Avery Huddleston, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|2
|1
|0
|Cambell Watters, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|1
|0
|Mackenzie Compton, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|1
|0
|Emma Sever, Hazelwood West (vs Ritenour)
|2
|0
|1
|Savannah Seel, DuBourg (vs Rosati-Kain)
|2
|0
|1