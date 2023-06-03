FENTON — In an evenly matched Class 1 girls soccer final Saturday at Soccer Park, the Tolton Trailblazers got the best of the Villa Duchesne Saints.

The Trailblazers’ Ava Martin scored on a long-range free kick with about 20 minutes to play and Tolton made the goal stand up in a 1-0 victory for the Missouri Class 1 championship.

With the shutout win, its sixth in a row and 14th of the season, Tolton put the wraps on an 18-8-1 season with the school’s first girls state championship. It was also the first title for coach Chuck Register, who’s helped get 11 Helias and Tolton squads to the state finals.

“I needed this one… I’m getting old,’’ he kidded. “I’m proud of the girls and the effort we got from them all season long. It feels incredible.”

Martin agreed.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I feel tired — we all do — but I also feel a lot of relief,’’ the sophomore defender said. “Coach told me to shoot, but I wanted to put the ball in a spot that maybe one of our forwards could get to, too. It looked like their goalie had a chance on it, but it somehow ended up in the corner.”

Following the unassisted goal, Villa Duchesne (10-12-1) threw everything it could at the Trailblazers. But Martin and her defensive mates were up to that challenge.

“They put a lot of pressure on us late, but we were able to hold them off,’’ Martin said. “It was hot and it was tiring, but we did what we had to do and it feels incredible.”

In an evenly played opening half, Villa Duchesne created a couple of good early chances. Less than five minutes in, the Saints’ Allison Frame tested Father Tolton goalkeeper Rachel Tipton with a free kick from about 40 yards out, but the ball was tipped over the cross bar.

On Father Tolton’s best first-half chance, Adelaide Devine came up with a steal and forced Saints’ keeper Grace Benac to make a diving stop to keep the match scoreless.

Late in the half, Villa Duchesne’s Olivia Decker won the battle for a loose ball and fed it to Izzy Miller. But her shot sailed over the cross bar.

Before the Trailblazers scored, the Saints created a pair of quality chances to open the second half. On the first, Decker split the defense before testing goalkeeper Tipton. Not long after that, Villa Duchesne’s Anna Winter tested the Father Tolton keeper with another good shot.

Shortly after Martin’s goal made it 1-0, Villa Duchesne was forced to play a man down after losing a player to a red card for a hard foul after the play.

But the Saints continued to attack. On their best late chance Miller managed to break free down the middle with about 14 ½ minutes to play. But the last Father Tolton defender, Kensi Serio, came across to defend and clear the ball from the penalty area.

“A pretty typical final, right,’’ Villa Duchesne coach Steve Stoll said. “Both teams went at each other hard from the start to the finish. We played hard and I thought we created some good chances. But we just couldn’t get the goal we needed. They’re extremely quick and I think it took us most of the first half to get adjusted to that. I thought we played better after halftime and created a few really good chances. But things just didn’t fall our way.

“Kudos to Father Tolton and Coach Register, but I’m proud of the way of the girls’ efforts today and throughout the season. We really came together as a team and were able to build a culture that will hopefully carry on for us.”

Missouri Class 1 state championship: Tolton 1, Villa Duchesne 0