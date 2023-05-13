Principia defender Natalie Hardy (left) falls to the turf after she got tangled up with St. Clair forward Kennedy Travis (center). At right is Principia goalkeeper Shilynn Ouma, who stopped the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. C.lair forward Kennedy Travis takes a free kick. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Audrey DeClue falls over Principia goalkeeper Shirlynn Ouma after she tried to get off a shot on goal. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Audrey DeClue (left) and Principia defender Marina Benson get tangled up as they vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia midfielder Lindsey Gordon (left) and St. Clair midfielder Audrey DeClue vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia defender Natalie Hardy (left) and St. Clair forward Kennedy Travis vie for the ball in the second half. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Kennedy Travis moves the ball toward Principia goalkeeper Shirlynn Ouma. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Kennedy Travis (left) leaps for a header against Principia forward Sydney Hopkins. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Emma Thompson takes a shot on goal late in the second half. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Audrey DeClue (center) gets caught up amid a group of Principia players as she tries to get off a shot on goal. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair defender Caitlin Parmeley (left) and Principia forward Amarachi Ejimadu vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Kadence Gardner (9) leaps for a header near the Principia goal. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Emma Thompson leaps and kicks the ball downfield. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Isabelle Tiepelman (front) moves the ball past Principia defender Marina Benson as Principia goalkeeper Shirlynn Ouma defends. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Lucy Moore (right) moves past Principia defender Beatrice Fogarty. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Kennedy Travis (right) sends the ball past Principia defender Marina Benson. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Lucy Moore (left) and Principia Taylor Ouellette vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Audrey DeClue (center) takes a shot on goal as Principia players Gabrielle Dow (left) and Lindsey Gordon converge on her. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Lucy Moore (left) moves the ball past Principia defender Natalie Hardy. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Isabelle Tiepelman (left) and Principia defender Natalie Hardy vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair midfielder Lucy Moore (left) and Principia midfielder Daniela Velazquez vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Isabelle Tiepelman (left) and Principia defender Beatrice Fogarty vie for the ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Clair forward Isabelle Tiepelman chases a bouncing ball. St. Clair played Principia in a Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal game at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Saturday May 13, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kennedy Travis had to improvise.
The St. Clair High senior forward closed her valedictorian speech last week by pulling the string on a tiny Fourth of July celebratory confetti popper to indicate to her fellow students it was time to cut loose.
Unfortunately nothing happened.
The firework was a dud.
Travis simply tossed her graduation cap into the air. The other seniors followed and the merriment commenced.
"I turned my tassel, tried to do the popper and it wouldn't work," Travis said. "It was kind of embarrassing."
Travis just blew past the minor mistake with skill and grace.
"Nobody even noticed," fellow senior Izzy Tiepelman said.
People certainly notice Travis on the soccer pitch.
The high-octane sniper scored a goal and added an assist Saturday afternoon to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win over Principia in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2 District 4 girls soccer tournament at Westminster Christian Academy.
St. Clair (17-5-1) will face defending Class 1 state champion Whitfield (12-1) in a semifinal affair scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Westminster.
The red-hot Bulldogs have won six in a row by a combined score of 43-2 with five shutouts. They carry plenty of momentum into a showdown against one of the best small-school programs in the state.
"I'd like to see us win a district championship," Travis said. "You never know what's going to happen."
Travis is the ringleader of a talented team that has spent most of the campaign in the shadow of larger Four Rivers Conference foes.
The lightning-quick striker has helped the Bulldogs kick their game into another gear. She has 98 career goals and 62 assists, both school records, in just three seasons.
Travis was a freshman during the shuttered COVID-19 campaign.
Plus, St. Clair coach Tim Isgrig normally takes Travis out after his team has built a three- or four-goal lead, which makes her offensive totals even more impressive.
"The best part about coaching her is that not only is she a real good player on the field, but she's a better person, a better leader, off of it," Isgrig said.
Travis, who has 33 goals this season, was the prom queen at the Franklin County school. She is also one of its finest students and insists she has never gotten less than an "A" grade her entire life.
"She pretty amazing," Tiepelman said.
Travis turned in the most aesthetically pleasing goal of Saturday's contest, which was delayed 3 hours and 1 minute at halftime due to inclement weather.
She dribbled around two defenders and juked her way past two others before blasting a left-footed rocket into the net for a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute.
Just 4:28 later, senior Autumn Morgan put the match away by converting off a pass from Travis. Sophomore Emma Thompson began the play with a well-placed corner kicker.
Junior Kadence Gardner put the Bulldogs in front by tipping in a shot from close range. Tiepleman began the first-half play with a high looping corner kick.
St. Clair junior goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski took over from there with a pair of fine saves down the stretch to post her 12th clean sheet of the season.
The Bulldogs have recorded eight successive winning seasons but have failed to reach the final four.
This year's group is loaded with talent. Tiepelman, who is second on the team with 26 goals, provides plenty of depth up front. Juniors Claire Merseal and Audrey DeClue created a trio of scoring chances Saturday. Sophomore Lucy Moore also just missed from close range.
Tiepleman, who is bound for East Central College in nearby Union, is ready for next week's hefty challenge.
"I think we're playing pretty well," Tiepelman said. "But there's always room to get better."
Principia (9-8) displayed some offensive flair in the opening five minutes of each half. Gabrielle Dow and Amarachi Ejimadu led the charge. Sophomore goalkeeper Shirlynn Ouma kept the contest close with two goal-saving stops in the second half.
"You've got to find a way to get a goal and we just couldn't get one," Principia coach Nigel Marples said. "We fought hard, like we have all year. And I'm proud of them."
Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal: St. Clair 3, Principia 0
