Triad blanks Chatham Glenwood, earns chance to defend state soccer championship

CHATHAM, Ill. — How good has the girls soccer program at Triad become?

So good that the Knights manage to advance even when they don’t turn in their best performance.

Senior Breanna Zurek and Avery Bohnenstiehl scored first-half goals and senior Regan Chigas was strong in the net as the Knights posted a 2-0 victory over Chatham Glenwood in the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional.

“We played on our heels most of the game, but our girls battled hard,” Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. “I don’t know why, but we weren’t prepared for this game. (Glenwood) played strong for 80 minutes. We were fortunate to get two goals in and weather the storm.”

Defending state champion Triad (22-1) advanced to face Oak Park Fenwick (13-6-2) at 11 a.m. Friday in a 2A state semifinal at North Central College in Naperville.

The Knights will be going for the fourth title in school history, following Class 2A runs in 2011, 2017 and 2021.

“We might have started off a little rocky, we’ve come together as a team and we work well together. We’ve got a good shot,” Bohnenstiehl said. “Sometimes it’s harder for us to score (this year), but good teams find ways to score even when they don’t have their best games. We have such a big bench that when people get hurt, we have people who step in and fill in their spots.”

Many of the players from the Triad boys team that placed second in the state tournament last season rushed onto the field to celebrate with the girls squad. Last fall, it was the girls running onto the same field after the Knights defeated Urbana 1-0 in a penalty-kicks shootout in the super-sectional.

Triad is on the cusp of perhaps another state title despite season-ending injuries to two of their top offensive threats — Laney Harshany and Gabbie Woods.

Without them, players like Zurek, seniors Gina Catanzaro, Ezra Wilder and Kinlee Lippert, sophomore Hannah Sparks and others have come to the front to fill in the missing pieces.

“The girls want to play for those two girls,” Bettlach said. “Our girls have really stepped up since we lost the two key players.”

After the Knights withstood a ferocious against-the-wind attack by the Titans (20-4) in the opening minutes, Zurek put the Knights on the board in the 13th minute.

Lippert started the play with a well-placed corner kick from the right side that traveled to the far post, where senior Macy Mell flicked it toward Zurek. Chatham Glenwood senior goalkeeper Giovanna Yurevich got her hands on the ball but couldn’t control it and Zurek finished the rebound.

“We call her ‘B,’ ” Bettlach said of Zurek. “B is very good inside the box. She has a knack for the goal. B came in and gave us the energy that we needed. She was there. That was good for her.”

Bohnenstiehl made it 2-0 with a header in the 26th minute. Lippert again set up the score with a corner kick into the box that Bohnenstiehl put away.

“That was really good because it gave us more energy to keep going,” Bohnenstiehl said. “1-0 is a good lead, but 2-0 was like we were on our way to ending the game.”

Bettlach wasn’t so sure. He knew the Titans had the wind advantage in the second half. Triad’s defense, led by Bohnenstiehl, Mell and junior Jackie Barkus, bent but proved resilient under pressure.

“They had the wind in the second half,” Bettlach said of the Titans. “The way they were playing … We told our girls they were very fortunate to be up 2-0 at halftime. That’s the game of soccer. If you don’t take advantage of your scoring opportunities, you feel a totally different way. We took advantage of our opportunities and held them to zero.

“But at halftime, because they had the wind, we were a little nervous. They were in our end a lot, too. (But) we’ll take it.”

Mell said Bettlach would have been more at ease if he knew how determined the defenders were to throw up a zero against the Titans.

“It’s easier for us to defend the goal because we wanted it that bad,” Mell said. “They weren’t going to score on us. We were going to do anything not to let that happen.”

Chatham Glenwood nearly got on the board in the 39th minute when senior Ella Gorrie had a one-on-one chance against Chigas, who was up to the challenge, diving right to make the save.

Sophomore Maddie Hunt took a pass from Catanzaro and hit a shot off Yurevich’s hands and the crossbar in the 69th minute. Catanzaro’s header in the 70th minute was high, shortly before the Titans’ final opportunity went by the wayside when junior Alexis Matthews couldn’t convert on a feed from sophomore Haden Vlcek.

“We had a solid season,” Chatham Glenwood coach Jay Lipe said. “We’re proud of the kids and the effort they had all year. You get in a super-sectional game and you have to (capitalize) on the chances you get. We had a lot of pressure on them, some good chances. (Triad) didn’t have a whole lot, but they capitalized on those two situations when we didn’t defend well.

“They’re solid defensively. The goalkeeper, the fullbacks and the experience they have from being at the state tournament, you can tell.”

