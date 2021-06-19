Triad captures third Class 2A state title with 22nd shutout of remarkable season

"In previous games, I've scored off Laney's throw-ins," Giacoletto said. "I knew I had to get it in. I was determined to do it. I couldn't do it without her and everybody else. It was very exciting, for sure. There was still 60 minutes to play ... but it was definitely relieving. I was confident in our defense that they weren't going to let in a goal."

Giacoletto wasn't entirely certain how the ball got to her feet. She was positioned near the 6-yard line in the middle of Joliet Catholic's penalty area.

"I couldn't see," said Giacoletto, an Appalachian State signee. "My eyes may have been closed."

Bettlach is accustomed to seeing Giacoletto come through in similar situations, particularly late in the season.

"Gracie just has that knack," Bettlach said. "She knows where to go and she's aggressive. Early in the year, we weren't getting on the other end of those flip throws. I told the girls, 'If you want to be successful in the playoffs, it's corner kicks and set plays. That's going to win games; that's going to win championships.'

"Our girls have really buckled down, especially on the flip throws. Those are so dangerous. Laney gets them in there so deep, and Gracie knows what to do. She just goes after it."