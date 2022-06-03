Triad overcomes deficit, defeats Oak Park Fenwick in overtime to reach Class 2A state final

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Gina Catanzaro isn’t one to panic.

The senior forward was unfazed Friday when heavily favored Triad fell behind in the first half against Oak Park Fenwick in the semifinals of the Class 2A girls state soccer tournament.

“I think we were a little bit nervous when it happened,” Catanzaro said of the early deficit. “But we kept our composure. We knew we had this game in the bag. As long as we stayed focused, we would win it.”

Catanzaro, senior Kinlee Lippert and freshman Emma Correale scored goals and senior keeper Reagan Chigas made a huge save as Triad rallied past the Friars 3-1 in two overtimes at North Central College.

The victory sent the Knights (24-1) into the championship game against Lisle Benet Academy (22-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Benet Academy defeated Deerfield 3-2 in the other semifinal. Triad lost to Benet 3-1 in the 2019 semifinals.

Catanzaro’s goal in the 51st minute tied the game at 1. Lippert put the Knights ahead with a goal in the second of two 10-minute overtimes before Correale provided insurance with a goal later in the period.

Lippert’s goal at in the 93rd minute, on a pass from sophomore Maddie Hunt, came from 26 yards out and sailed under the crossbar. Fenwick senior goalie Audrey Hinrichs, who faced relentless pressure throughout the contest as Triad outshot the Friars 32-5, was unable to make a play.

It was Lippert’s fifth goal of the season, and easily her most memorable.

“It was the best feeling,” Lippert said. “The game was so frustrating. Everyone was a little bit mad at each other. We kept barely missing. So to get that in, it was the best feeling. I figured it was going right off the crossbar, like every other shot, or going in. We were lucky to get the win. We move on to (Saturday).”

The Knights will be shooting for their second consecutive state championship and their fourth in school history. They also won titles in 2011 and 2017.

“We want to go out with a bang,” Catanzaro said.

For a while, it looked as if the Knights would go out with a thud — or at least be dispatched to the third-place game.

The Friars (13-7-2) withstood Triad’s pressure in the opening minutes, then jumped ahead 1-0 on a header in the box by sophomore Grace Kapsch off a corner kick from senior Emily Ortiz in the 32nd minute.

“The whole game, I had no worries,” Lippert said, reiterating the Knights’ confidence level. “We had the whole game to score and we had possession the whole entire game. They got a lucky corner kick. That happens.”

Oak Park Fenwick was hungry for more and nearly doubled its lead in the 39th minute when freshman Kiera Mullarkey stole the ball and moved in for a breakaway attempt against Chigas.

Chigas, however, dived to her right and made a save on Mullarkey’s 8-yard attempt, keeping the Knights’ halftime disadvantage at one goal.

“One of the things we were telling the kids, especially at halftime, was not to panic,” Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. “We were playing really well and we liked how we were passing the ball around and getting looks. I wasn’t panicking yet because I liked the way we were playing. I said, ‘It’s going to come.’”

Fenwick’s second-half hope was to rely on its defense to protect the lead, employing four defenders on the back line.

Hinrichs made the strategy work, at least temporarily, as she made one of her 11 saves, in spectacular fashion, on a shot by Knights freshman Alina Ayran in the 49th minute. One minute later, sophomore Carson Bohnenstiehl, playing forward in the attack, shot high over the crossbar.

“Once they scored, they were talking about just playing defensively,” Catanzaro said. “I wasn’t expecting that at all, because they knew we could get forward.”

Triad quickly regained possession of the ball following Bohnenstiehl’s attempt over the crossbar. Catanzaro, positioned outside the box on the right side, tied the game with a perfectly placed shot from 25 yards out.

Finally, some of the Knights’ angst was eased.

“When you see Gina, you’re like, ‘That player, she’s not that good. She’s short. She’s tiny,’” Lippert said. “No. She’s a hell of a player. We love her.”

Bettlach said assistant coach Jim Jackson suggested moving Catanzaro from the middle of the park to the right wing. Triad already was dominating the right side, but was looking for something to exploit the advantage.

“Jim said, ‘Let’s put Gina out there,’ and you saw what happened,” Bettlach said. “Carson Bohnenstiehl usually stays more defensive, but we pushed her up in front of the two center mids, so we played more offensive. Carson did a great job of making it difficult for them, and you saw how well Gina did on that wing.

“Finally, things opened up. It was a great hit.”

Knights senior Brynn Presley hit the crossbar with a shot in the 62nd minute. Presley’s header in the 72nd minute was over the crossbar.

Catanzaro hit the crossbar with a shot from the flank in the 74th minute. Catanzaro was then robbed by Hinrichs’ great save with 18 seconds left.

In the first overtime, Chigas and Fenwick senior Kate Henige got to a bouncing ball at about the same time, with Chigas coming up with possession. Senior Avery Bohnenstiehl, Catanzaro and Ayran narrowly missed connecting in the final minutes of the first overtime.

The Knights finally took charge in the second overtime as Lippert, normally a corner-kick specialist, ripped in the go-ahead goal.

“When she received that ball, everybody on the bench was saying, ‘Hit it!’” Bettlach said. “She took a great touch in front and there was nobody around her. Kinlee has that capability, and it was a nice hit. She loves to shoot. Maybe she was the right person at the right time.”

Friars coach Craig Blazer said Triad was the best team he’s seen this season.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Triad,” he said. “They’ve been here before and have a tremendous amount of players. Their reserve players were fantastic. That team is talented and well coached. They play good soccer. (Catanzaro) on the right side is very talented, composed.

“We came into this game as an underdog team, but knowing we had an opportunity. It was the best game we’ve played all year. It was a fun game for us to be a part of.”

