Triad returns to Class 2A state semifinals by shutting out Chatham Glenwood

Gracie Giacoletto scored early, Avery Bohnenstiehl scored late and the Triad girls soccer team’s defense played the same tune it has all season.

All of that added up to a 2-0 victory for the Knights against Chatham Glenwood in the Class 2A Urbana Super-Sectional and a return to the state tournament for the sixth time in program history.

Triad (22-0-1) made previously unbeaten Glenwood (15-1) its 20th shutout victim of the season and its 13th in a row. Junior goalkeepers and twin sisters Kendall Chigas (first half, two saves) and Reagan Chigas (second half) split the shutout.

The Knights, who won state championships in 2011 and 2017 and finished third in 2019, advanced to play Arlington Heights St. Viator (13-4-1) in a state semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Palatine Fremd High school.

“We’ve been fortunate as a program to be there a few times,” Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. “It always feels so good with a new batch of kids. We do have some from the 2019 team, but a lot of the kids on the team now came up through the program and for them to get a chance to see what it’s like, it definitely plays in our favor.”

Giacoletto got Triad’s party started by heading in a long flip throw-in from Laney Harshany in the 16th minute.