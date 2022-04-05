Triad scores late to knock off Waterloo, extend unbeaten streak to 33 matches

TROY, Ill. — Kinlee Lippert was not about to lie.

Nope, the Triad High senior midfielder did not intend to bend her corner kick directly into the net in the second half of Tuesday's showdown against rival Waterloo.

"I was just trying to put it somewhere in the middle of the penalty area," Lippert said. "I really couldn't believe that it went in."

Lippert's tally in the 61st minute kick-started the Knights to a come-from-behind 2-1 win in the battle of Mississippi Valley Conference girls soccer powers in eastern Troy.

Triad (7-0 overall, 3-0 MVC), the defending Class 2A state champion, extended its unbeaten streak to 33 matches with one of its closest contests during the run, which began after 3-1 loss to Lisle Benet in the state semifinal round May 31, 2019.

The Knights have outscored their opponents 136-6 during the 1,041-day string.

And they have Lippert to thank for keeping the run alive.

Her Bend It Like Beckham moment erased a 1-0 deficit and set the stage for the game-winning goal by junior forward Gabbie Wood just more than six minutes later.

"We definitely needed it," Lippert said. "It's not like we get scored on too often. But we knew what to do even when we're behind."

Triad trailed for most of the match after Waterloo senior Sophie Colson scored on a breakaway in the eighth minute.

The Bulldogs (6-2, 2-1) led for 53 minutes and 1 second and were in position to spring the upset.

But Triad came through down the stretch with a pair of clutch goals in addition to a nifty diving save by senior goalie Reagan Chigas on a blast by Colson with 75 seconds left on the clock.

"Our girls played their hearts out," Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. "They left it all out there. They did their jobs and I couldn't be more proud of this effort."

The Knights began the second half with a trio of good scoring chances but couldn't solve Waterloo junior goalkeeper Lexi Stephens.

Lippert's first tally of the season seemed to give the hosts a much-needed shot of momentum.

"It woke us all up, it was the fire that we needed," Wood said. "At halftime, we felt like, 'We've got this, everything is going to be OK.' Then, as the half wore on, our energy stayed up. We were never worried."

Triad broke the tie with 13:21 left when Wood drilled a shot inside the far post from close range. She pounced on a ball that was floated into the box by junior Laney Harshany.

"When I saw it go in, it was pure joy," Wood said. "I chested it to the ground, then I just slotted it in."

That left Chigas to record a huge diving shot in the closing seconds.

Triad veteran coach Matt Bettlach was overjoyed with the way his team didn't panic despite facing a rare deficit.

"It was getting serious," Bettlach said. "It's Triad-Waterloo, you can cut the tension with a knife. For our girls to keep playing, it was great to see. We don't need to rush things. (Goals) will eventually come."

Triad, which has won 21 MVC titles, improved to 42-2-4 against Waterloo since April 4, 2000.

Yet the Bulldogs have closed the gap in recent years, losing to Triad 1-0 in the Waterloo Sectional last season.

"We love playing them," Wood said. "Always fun matches."

The Knights have spent the last two years and 10 months staving off every upset attempt from one hungry team after another.

"In every pre-game this season we have nerves because we know the other team is going to come out strong against us," Lippert said. "In the end, we just calm down and realize that all we need to do is do our best."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.