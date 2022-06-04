Triad shuts out Benet, gets goal from Catanzaro to repeat as Class 2A champ

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The situation suddenly was bleak Saturday for the Triad High girls soccer team.

The Knights were trying to put the finishing touches on another Class 2A state championship when senior defender Jackie Barkus leaped for a header but was called for a foul in the box against Lisle Benet Academy senior Katie Lewellyn.

Redwings senior star Mariana Pinto, however, hit the left post with her ensuing penalty kick, and a rebound attempt by junior Anna Casmere went wide left.

Four minutes later, the Knights were celebrating a hard-earned 1-0 victory at North Central College that gave them their second consecutive state title and the fourth in program history.

“It’s crazy how we can do it back to back,” Barkus said.

“I went for (the ball),” she said. “Everyone was pushing everyone. It hit my shoulder and then it went out. But I didn’t touch anyone. I was confused. Then I was like, ‘If this (penalty kick) goes in, it’s all my fault.’ ”

After Pinto misfired, Barkus exhaled.

“That was crazy. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Neither could Triad senior goalkeeper Reagan Chigas.

Chigas said she saw Pinto take a quick glance toward the right post. Chigas reasoned that to mean Pinto was going to shoot for the left post.

Pinto stepped to the line, waited for the whistle and, just as Chigas anticipated, went left with her shot. But Chigas froze.

“I thought I was going to get a pretty good read,” Chigas said. “Then when I saw her kick it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s out.’ But it hit the post, so then I was like, ‘Maybe I should have gone for it.’

“We were very lucky she missed that. She could have very easily tied the game. My first thought was, ‘Wow, had did that not go in?’ We’re fortunate.”

Senior Gina Catanzaro’s unassisted goal in the 58th minute was the difference for the Knights. Catanzaro worked out of a double team to gain space on the left wing, then ripped a shot inside the right post for her 26th goal of the season.

The victory was Triad’s 49th in its last 50 games.

The win also avenged a 3-1 loss to Benet in the semifinals of the 2A tournament in 2019. Catanzaro, a freshman that year, had suffered an ACL injury five weeks earlier and was unable to play against Benet. That made the rematch win especially sweet.

“That feeling of getting the game-winning goal with 20 minutes left in the game is amazing,” said Catanzaro, who scored at 57 minutes 37 seconds. “I tried to envision it and it happened. I knew if I could get inside, I would have an open shot. I just had to get my head up and make sure I had enough space.”

Catanzaro finished her shot from near the Triad bench, providing Knights coach Matt Bettlach a quality look at the final magical moment of her season.

“As soon as she hit it, we knew,” Bettlach said. “It was a pretty hit. As a right-footed player, sometimes it’s nice to be on the left side because when you cut across, the ball’s on your right foot. It was a natural hit for her. Man, she struck that ball pure.”

Bettlach joked that he is “trying to find a loophole” that would enable the Knights to get an extra season from Catanzaro, a Maryville University recruit.

Benet (22-5) outshot Triad 6-5 as the game was largely an end-to-end affair, void of quality opportunities. Before Catanzaro scored, the best chance belonged to the Redwings in the 21st minute. That’s when Chigas dived to her right to save a sizzling shot from freshman Eleanor Mahan.

The game was drastically different from Friday when Triad outshot Oak Park Fenwick 32-5 in a 3-1 victory in two overtimes in the semifinals.

Bettlach generally was pleased with the way his team possessed the ball, but Benet represented a higher level of competition and limited Triad’s effectiveness in the attacking third of the field.

Fortunately for the Knights, their all-senior defense of Barkus, Avery Bohnenstiehl, Macy Mell and Brynn Presley was even more staunch.

“That’s a very good team,” Bettlach said of the Redwings. “After we scored, they put the pressure on. They moved some pieces around and we had to move some pieces around. In a state-championship game, that’s what you expect. When the other team is down 1-0, you know they’re coming at you.”

Bettlach was philosophic about the late foul against Barkus that very easily could have worked in favor of the Redwings rather than the Knights.

“The game of soccer is a love-hate relationship,” Bettlach said. “Right now, we’re very fortunate to be in love with the game. But we’ve been on the other side of hating the game. The girl hit the post on a penalty kick. We’ve got to just go, ‘Whew’ and keep going. We finally got the clock to zero.”

Bettlach said this state championship is different because opponents were targeting the Knights at every turn.

“It’s impressive,” he said. “We had 12 seniors to lead the group. These girls had everyday focus, with no distractions. It’s a special group.”

Tears welled in Chigas’ eyes when discussing the season.

“This (championship) is a little more emotional because I’m not going to be here next year,” Chigas said. “I love all these girls and they’ve really made a difference this year. Last year was cool, too. But the vibe around everything this year, playing with them and winning games, it’s all been really fun.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.