MASCOUTAH — Tavey Duncan had never faced the pressure of penalty kicks.

“It was a little neve-wracking, but I was trying to keep myself calm the whole time,” said the senior goalkeeper from Triad. “I was trying to not let it get in my head.”

Mission accomplished.

Duncan on Friday made two impressive saves in the shootout to lift the Knights to a 2-1 victory over Waterloo in the championship game of the Class 2A Marion Sectional at Mascoutah High.

The Knights converted all four of their penalty kicks, sealing the outcome when senior Abigail Schaft scored. The Bulldogs made just one of their three attempts.

Triad (15-7-3), which has won the last two Class 2A state championships, will face Chatham Glenwood (19-4-1) in the Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights have defeated the Titans in the last two super-sectionals.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am for these kids,” said Knights coach Matt Bettlach, whose team was 4-6-2 after 12 games. “Outside of our locker room, there were a bunch of naysayers with the way our record was the first month of the season. We kept telling our kids, ‘This is a good team.’

“I didn’t care what it looked like in April. I wanted to see what it looked like in May, and here we are — sectional champions.”

It was a classic battle between the longtime Mississippi Valley Conference rivals, who split two one-goal games in the regular season.

Triad took a 1-0 lead on senior Caty Burton’s off-balanced goal in the 64th minute before the Bulldogs (17-5-2) tied it on senior Norah Gum’s goal on a crazy play in a crowded box in the 76th minute. The opportunity was set up by a 65-yard free kick by senior keeper Lexi Stephens.

Two scoreless 10-minute overtimes followed regulation, sending the teams to a shootout.

Triad senior Laney Harshany scored, and Duncan followed with her first save. Burton followed with another good penalty kick, but Waterloo got within 2-1 on senior Cambell Watters’ shot.

Senior Jackie Barkus made it 3-1 with her successful penalty kick, which preceded Duncan’s second save. Scahft then slipped a shot inside the right post for the clincher.

Burton said Triad was prepared for penalty kicks, even though it was its first shootout of the season.

“Every day after practice, we each take two PKs,” Burton said. “We keep a tally who makes them and whoever makes the most takes them. It’s always a battle (against Waterloo); it’s a great rivalry. They keep us pushing to be better every day in practice.”

Bettlach said he and the coaching staff noticed that Duncan appeared a bit uptight in the moments leading up to the shootout, even though she had been defending them well in practice.

“We all had a conversation with her and said, ‘You’re going to be just fine. It’s just like practice,’” Bettlach said. “For her to make that first save was a weight lifted off her shoulders. I think that really set the tone. It’s tough for a goalie to win the PKs, but she sure won the PKs for us tonight.”

Barkus made the defensive play of the game in the waning moments of regulation.

Two minutes after Gum knotted the score, Tavey came off her line to attempt a play on the ball in the left side of the box. But Bulldogs junior Liv Colson got to the ball first and hit a shot toward the far right post. Junior Megan Jung was closing on the ball and was ready to finish a shot into the undefended goal when Barkus streaked out of nowhere to clear it and keep the game tied.

“It was run or die,” Barkus said. “I just had to do what I had to do to get back and get the ball out. It was very difficult, I will say. I want to practice tomorrow. That was in my head. I didn’t want to be done. I don’t like sitting the bench, so I try my hardest to be on the field.”

Waterloo coach Chad Holden credited Barkus.

“(Jung) was going to tap that in,” Holden said. “That ball was trickling toward the goal and Megan couldn’t quite get there. It was a great defensive play by the Triad girl. … We felt we had a good shot at (a win). We proved today that we really did.”

Burton referred to Barkus as Triad’s “bullet.” Bettlach called her the Knights’ “Energizer bunny.”

“She’s our go-to,” he said. “I had no doubt in my mind she was going to get hat ball because Jackie gives 110 (%) and doesn’t quit. She didn’t come off the field tonight. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s everything a coach would ask for.”