CHATHAM — Alexa Holley glanced down at her right wrist.

The Triad High senior defender carefully took the cloth wrap off to a display a hard cast that stopped just short of her elbow.

Holley flashed a small smile even though the pain of Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood in the Class 2A Chatham Super-Sectional girls soccer game still lingered.

The Knights, bothered by a host of injuries and ailments all season long, held their heads high despite a difficult end to the season.

"We played our butts off and we have nothing to be ashamed of,"' said Holley, who played the last three matches of the season with a broken bone in her wrist.

Holley's gutsy effort personified this never-day-die crew.

Triad held a 6-7-2 record through late April and appeared to be on a fast track to nowhere.

The two-time defending Class 2A state champions were given little or no chance to repeat but then managed to reach the round of eight for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

"It didn't end the way we wanted and sure, we're disappointed," senior sniper Laney Harshany said. "A lot of people thought we'd never get this far."

Harshany has battled injuries her entire career. She has worn a heavy brace on her left knee all season long after suffering a second severe injury to the knee in mid-May of 2022.

Holley and Harshany felt as though they proved a point with their performances on Tuesday afternoon at the Glenwood Sports Complex.

So did veteran Knights coach Matt Bettlach.

"After the first few weeks of the season a lot of people gave up on us," Bettlach said. "We've had injuries, concussions, a ton of muscle pulls. Once everybody got healthy we were playing some good soccer.

"We just ran out of gas today."

Glenwood (20-4-1) gained a measure of revenge against Triad (15-7-3). The Knights eliminated the Chatham-based school from the postseason each of the last five seasons.

But this afternoon belonged to the Titans, who advanced to face Chicago De La Salle (17-3-5) in a Class 2A state semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday in Naperville.

Glenwood sophomore Rylann Law was a one-player wrecking crew, scoring all five goals. She tallied four times in a span of 14 minutes and 21 seconds in the second half to put the match away after Triad stayed within 1-0 at halftime.

"We were ready for this, we really wanted it," said Law, who has 38 goals on the season.

Triad was simply a step slow most of the afternoon. Law scored in the 24th minute with a rocket-like blast that deflected off the left post and into the net.

Triad senior goalkeeper Tavey Duncan came out and cut off the angle, but Law placed the ball perfectly.

The Knights had a couple scoring chances early in the second half. Caty Burton and Harshany created solid opportunities.

Law then took over with her second goal of the match in the 59th minute.

"We didn't do a good job of defending the long ball," Bettlach said. "First half, we turned the ball over in the middle of the field and off (Law) went."

Triad carried a 10-match unbeaten streak into the contest.

"It was starting to come together," Harshany said.

The Knights won state titles in 2021 and 2022 and finished third in 2019. They also captured state crowns in 2017 and 2011.

"This year, it was all about just pushing through," Harshany said. "We did that. It just wasn't the ending that we've been used to from what we've done in the past."