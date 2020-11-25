TROY, Mo. — Olive knows something is wrong.

The 8-year-old pug looks longingly at the empty bed. It is his safe place. A spot where he spent countless nights drifting off to sleep with Maggie Miller by his side.

Those days are gone.

The 15-year-old Miller, who was a sophomore at Troy Buchanan High, died Nov. 11 after a series of strokes.

But Olive keeps waiting, hoping Miller will appear.

“It’s so sad,” said Megan Miller, Maggie’s mom. “I think (he’s) starting to realize that she’s never coming back.”

Olive stares at the bed for a few minutes before quietly retreating to look for someplace else to spend the night. He refuses to jump onto the comfortable bed without Maggie in it.

“That dog was so important to her,” said Laura Robinson, Maggie’s homeroom teacher.

Olive’s grief is shared by this entire Lincoln County town of 13,006. The death of one of the most popular students on campus has shaken the community to its core.

Sophomore Jordan Ferguson, one of Miller’s best friends and her teammate on junior high and junior varsity basketball teams, is not sure how to move on.

The two were inseparable since they met in sixth grade, spending nights at one another’s house and playing basketball and running track together at Troy Middle School before moving on to the high school level.

“We just connected a lot right from the start,” Ferguson said. “Nothing will be the same without her.”

Ferguson will miss Miller’s fun side.

Miller used to love jumping out of closed doors to surprise people.

“It made her happy to see the reaction of everyone,” Ferguson said. “She enjoyed that.”

A 5-foot-9 jumping jack, Miller would successfully win the opening tip of almost every basketball contest, proudly flipping the ball to Ferguson to start the game.

Now, Ferguson isn’t sure what to do.

“The games will be a lot different,” she says. “Part of the fun of playing was playing with her out there with me.”

Ferguson plans on changing her uniform to No. 44, which Maggie wore.

Miller, who suffered through epileptic seizures on a regular basis, battled through that adversity to become a top-notch athlete. She used her speed to blow past opponents on the pitch.

Soccer was her favorite sport and she would have likely made the varsity team this coming spring.

“With her (strong) build and athleticism, I could see her taking it up to the next level,” said Lloyd Harper, who coached Miller in basketball and track, where she ran the 400-meter race. “She had these long, beautiful strides, something you can’t coach. There was just a lot of natural talent there.”

Miller entered the hospital in late October after some abnormal seizures.

She progressively got worse. News of her condition quickly spread throughout the area.

Troy Buchanan High held a ”Maggie Strong Day” on Nov. 6 in which students were encouraged to wear purple — the school color, which also was Maggie’s favorite.

Almost the entire student body complied. Students at nearby Clopton High followed suit and Miller received well wishes and prayers from schools across the state.

The outpouring of love and support is part of what makes the Lincoln County area special, Troy athletics director Jason Smith said.

“So amazing how so many people wore purple and posted things on Twitter and Facebook,” Smith said. “Not just the town, but everywhere else. A lot of people knew Maggie and wanted to support her.”

Miller’s condition worsened to the point where she was put on a life support system. Days later she was gone.

“It’s been so tough on the kids,” Smith said. “She was very popular, had a lot of friends. Everyone loved Maggie.”

Brad Jennings coached Miller on the ninth grade basketball team.

When he felt it was time for her to step up, he’d call it, “Miller Time.”

“She got such a kick out of that,” Jennings recalled.

Miller’s popularity stretched from sixth to 12th grade. She had a wide variety of friends because of her outgoing cheerful demeanor.

“Around here, she was known just by her first name,” Harper said. “You’d say Maggie and everyone would know who you were talking about.”

More than 600 people attended a visitation Nov. 15, with lines stretching out to the parking lot. A large gathering of students, teachers and administrators were there. Members of her former club soccer team also attended just hours before a key match.

“She just enjoyed every minute of her life,” Harper said. “But the thing I’ll remember most is how hard she worked. She’d work so hard — but there was a smile on her face the whole time.”

A member of the United Methodist Church in Elsberry, Miller donated several of her organs.

“To think that she’s saving lives, I believe she’d be pretty proud of that,” Megan said.

Megan and her husband Wade, along with sister Claire, 13, and brother, Grant, 20, are handling the loss with a level of strength that would make Maggie proud.

“She touched so many people,” Megan said. “It’s easy to tell that she’ll never be forgotten around here.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.