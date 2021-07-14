Tuesday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jul 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls Soccer After helping John Burroughs win first state title in 18 years, Pope prepares to find her way at MIT Jul 8, 2021 Recent John Burroughs graduate Emiko Pope hasn't missed a beat this summer while playing for Fire & Ice of Women's Professional Soccer League. Girls Soccer Sporting St. Louis Rangers get late goal to win U.S. Midwest Regional Under-17 title Jun 30, 2021 Ayanna Clarke scored off an Emma Gianino corner kick and Katy Fitzler earned the shutout in net to claim berth to national event in Florida. Girls Soccer Area girls soccer rankings, final Jul 2, 2021 STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/2/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Triad (24-0-1)72. O'Fallon (20-2)103. Fort Zumwalt South (22-2)14. Nerinx… Girls Soccer O'Fallon completes girls soccer sweep for Metro East by capturing first championship Jun 19, 2021 The Panthers (20-2), who rallied for a 2-1 victory over Libertyville in the semifinals Friday, again reaped dividends from their emphasis in practice on making the most of dead-ball opportunities. Girls Soccer Harshany's rip lifts stingy Triad to Class 2A semifinal victory Jun 18, 2021 After earning their 21st shutout of the season and 14th in a row, the Knights are in search of their third state championship. Girls Soccer Triad earns third Class 2A state title with 22nd shutout of remarkable season Jun 19, 2021 The Knights dusted off a near-perfect season Saturday when they blanked Joliet Catholic 1-0 in the championship game of the Class 2A state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School. Girls Soccer O'Fallon rallies to beat Libertyville, advances to first state final Jun 18, 2021 Two other Metro East teams — Althoff in Class 1A and Triad in Class 2A — will play for state titles Saturday. Girls Soccer Althoff rolls past Wheaton Academy and into Class 1A girls soccer state final Jun 18, 2021 HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — There was no stagefright Friday for the Althoff Crusaders in the Class 1A girls soccer state tournament.