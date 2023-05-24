Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Megan Jung, Waterloo (vs Mattoon)
|3
|0
|1
|London Looby, Triad (vs Marion)
|2
|0
|0
|Laney Harshany, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|1
|1
|Avery Taake, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|1
|0
|Finley Scott, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|0
|1
|Gabbie Wood, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Jackie Barkus, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Caty Burton, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Abigail Schaft, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Tredway, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|0
|0