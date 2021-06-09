Tuesday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Carlinville)
|2
|2
|1
|Laney Harshany, Triad (vs Marion)
|2
|1
|1
|Macie Lucas, Roxana (vs Carlinville)
|2
|1
|0
|Mary Gasaway, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)
|2
|1
|0
|Ezra Wilder, Triad (vs Marion)
|2
|0
|0
|Alexa Hildebrand, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|2
|0
|Josie Nieroda, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|1
|0
|Sophie Colson, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|0
|1
|Maddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|1
|Aubrey Mister, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|0
|1
|Kinlee Lippert, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Gina Catanzaro, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Karen Speer, Triad (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Alison Carr, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Lindsay Glover, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Mae Descher, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Brynn Miracle, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon)
|1
|0
|0
|Olivia Ori, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|0
|0