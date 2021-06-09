 Skip to main content
Tuesday's best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Carlinville)221
Laney Harshany, Triad (vs Marion)211
Macie Lucas, Roxana (vs Carlinville)210
Mary Gasaway, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)210
Ezra Wilder, Triad (vs Marion)200
Alexa Hildebrand, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)120
Josie Nieroda, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)110
Sophie Colson, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah)101
Maddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)101
Aubrey Mister, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)101
Kinlee Lippert, Triad (vs Marion)100
Gina Catanzaro, Triad (vs Marion)100
Karen Speer, Triad (vs Marion)100
Alison Carr, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)100
Lindsay Glover, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)100
Mae Descher, Columbia (vs Murphysboro)100
Brynn Miracle, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon)100
Olivia Ori, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)100
