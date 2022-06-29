Tuesday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 29, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 Comments Watch Now: Related Video We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history Breaking records that have stood for decades, our athletes of the week Breaking records that have stood for decades, our athletes of the week STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bindbeutel comes up big in closing minutes to propel St. Dominic back into championship match FENTON — Greg Koeller had seen this show before. Area girls soccer rankings, final STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Triad (25-1)12. Fort Zumwalt South (26-1)33. Nerinx Hall (21-3-1)64. Edw… Hrdlicka, Cappozzo lead St. Pius X over Greenwood in Class 1 semifinal FENTON — Freshman Mary Hrdlicka stood between the pipes as the St. Pius X starting goalkeeper for most of the season, but when fellow freshman… Schultz's OT header beats Orchard Farm, gives MICDS first state championship FENTON — Campbell Schultz didn’t know what to do. Triad shuts out Benet, gets goal from Catanzaro to repeat as Class 2A champ NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The situation suddenly was bleak Saturday for the Triad High girls soccer team. Fitzler comes up big in penalty kicks as St. Dominic edges Nerinx Hall for third successive crown FENTON — Katy Fitzler had no idea what to expect.