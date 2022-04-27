Tuesday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Kate Jose, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Decatur Lutheran)
|6
|1
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|5
|0
|1
|Kylie Tracy, McCluer (vs Hazelwood East)
|4
|0
|1
|Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|3
|1
|1
|Taliah Liggins, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings)
|3
|0
|1
|Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|3
|0
|1
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Lindbergh)
|3
|0
|0
|Abbie Zensen, Parkway West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3
|0
|0
|Endya Ross, Lutheran North (vs Vashon)
|2
|1
|1
|Mia Maxedon, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings)
|2
|1
|0
|Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|1
|3
|0
|Nina Preusser, Nerinx Hall (vs St. Joseph's)
|2
|0
|1
|Madison Grabian, Bayless (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|0
|1
|Delaynie Brown, Francis Howell Central (vs Notre Dame)
|2
|0
|1
|Emily Derucki, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|2
|1
|Allison Smith, Villa Duchesne (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|0
|0
|Lauren Bobo, Lutheran North (vs Vashon)
|2
|0
|0
|Siah Hogan, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings)
|2
|0
|0
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|0
|0
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|2
|0