Tuesday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Kate Jose, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Decatur Lutheran)611
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)501
Kylie Tracy, McCluer (vs Hazelwood East)401
Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs Sikeston)311
Taliah Liggins, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings)301
Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)301
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Lindbergh)300
Abbie Zensen, Parkway West (vs Troy Buchanan)300
Endya Ross, Lutheran North (vs Vashon)211
Mia Maxedon, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings)210
Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs Sikeston)130
Nina Preusser, Nerinx Hall (vs St. Joseph's)201
Madison Grabian, Bayless (vs Maplewood-RH)201
Delaynie Brown, Francis Howell Central (vs Notre Dame)201
Emily Derucki, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell)121
Allison Smith, Villa Duchesne (vs Lutheran South)200
Lauren Bobo, Lutheran North (vs Vashon)200
Siah Hogan, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings)200
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell)200
Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Lindbergh)120
