Two more goals for Baker as Alton posts conference victory over Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — Emily Baker extended her goal-scoring rampage Tuesday.

Baker, a fleet-footed junior forward for Alton, scored two more goals during a 2-0 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference girls soccer game.

Baker has 16 goals this season, with eight coming in the last three games — victories over Althoff, Alton Marquette and the Kahoks.

“That’s a lot (of goals), I guess,” said Baker, who had five last season. “Not having as many last year, it’s definitely a shocker and surprising for this season.”

Baker scored from freshman Lyndsey Miller in in the 17th minute to make it 1-0. After hitting the right post with a shot in the 58th minute, Baker scored from junior Katie Stark in the 79th minute to make it 2-0.

The Redbirds improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the SWC, with their lone defeat coming against defending Class 3A state champion O’Fallon. Collinsville, which is playing without junior Megan Jeremias (broken toe), fell to 2-6 and 1-2.

Alton coach Gwen Sabo was pleased to get another victory, but was not overjoyed with the Redbirds’ performance as they played on back-to-back days for the first time this season. They beat Alton Marquette 7-0 on Monday.

“That was very ugly soccer,” Sabo said. “That’s the ugliest we’ve been all year. Definitely in the first half, we didn’t come out with that intensity that we’ve been known to have. Lots of turnovers, lots of sloppy balls, not moving for each other off the ball, not asking for the ball. We talked about all of it at halftime.”

That made an impact, as Alton cleaned up its execution in the second half, applying steady pressure to the Kahoks before Baker’s goal iced the win.

But Sabo said there might not be a margin for error next time around, which is Thursday for another conference game at Edwardsville.

“The high school season is very condensed,” she said. “This is the first of many weeks where we’ll have three games a week. They’re teenaged girls; they should be able to bounce back and mentally push through.

“But kudos to Collinsville. They were a lot more dangerous than I was expecting. They had some girls up top that had pace on them and were making those dangerous runs in behind and giving our defense fits.”

Baker ran onto a bouncing pass from Miller and popped it over charging Collinsville junior goalie Addy Johnson for Alton’s first goal. The Kahoks wanted offsides, but the goal stood.

Baker appeared frustrated when her shot hit the post in the second half, then exhaled when she capitalized on her next chance 20 minutes later.

“It was (a relief),” Baker said. “Collinsville had high intensity the second half. To put the second one away, we were able to take a step back.”

The Kahoks had some quality looks at the goal. In the 20th minute, junior Jordan Gary’s shot bounced narrowly outside the left post. In the 48th minute, junior Sophia Kiefner shot from 13 yards out was knocked down and collected by junior keeper Peyton Baker, Emily’s twin sister.

Collinsville’s last decent attempt came in the 55th minute, but senior Sarah Henze’s free kick from a sharp angle on the left side drifted over the crossbar.

First-year Kahoks coach Jodie Munoz said containing Baker was a point of emphasis, but it proved a difficult assignment. Collinsville, of course, isn’t the only team to experience Baker’s scoring prowess.

“We talked about her before the game,” Munoz said. “That’s how it goes sometimes. She’s definitely dangerous. I’m not taking anything away from them at all. They’re a good team, they have good players up top and they’re fast. It’s nothing we didn’t talk about before the game.”

Jeremias’ loss is a blow. She has three of the Kahoks’ 12 goals this season.

“It’s a big loss. We’re missing her,” Munoz said. “But I’m not disappointed with out girls. I thought they battled. We had our chances. It wasn’t like we didn’t have anything going on. We’re going to be patient. As long as we do the small things right that we’ve been talking about, I’m OK with that.”

