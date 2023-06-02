FENTON — Holly Pipes and her teammates really wanted to break the cycle.

The Union girls soccer program lost in the Missouri Class 3 semifinals in 2018, 2019 and 2021, and had another chance to advance to its first state final Friday afternoon, but the Wildcats surrendered a one-goal halftime lead and fell to Smithville 3-2 at sweltering Soccer Park.

“We wanted to break it so bad,” said Pipes, a sophomore defender. “We even kept the black jerseys. We've been in these jerseys for three years. We were gonna wear red because it's so hot out today, but we just couldn't break the curse.”

Union (15-8-1) will take on Ursuline (16-6-1) for third place at noon Saturday, while Smithville did break through to the Class 3 final after falling in the semifinals last year and will play two-time defending state champion Fort Zumwalt South (21-4) for the title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We wanted to get through the first 20 minutes (of the second half) and put ourselves in position to win the game and go from there,” Wildcats coach Matt Fennessey said. “We got through that 20 minutes tied 2-2, still in a position where we were right in it, but we just couldn't hang on in that last 20 minutes. I think the heat got to us a little bit and it just looked like we were done.”

Union led 2-1 at halftime, but Smithville netted a pair of second-half goals to win the game in regulation.

Just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the second half, Wildcats freshman goalkeeper Ali Thwing made a brilliant diving save to her right on a one-timer by Ava Mensik from close range to keep her team in the lead for the moment.

But the Warriors broke through for the equalizer about 13 minutes later when Sydney Weers' cross into the box was banged home by Jessica Baker.

Thwing made another great save with just more than 10 minutes remaining when she went down to both knees to get a piece of Kaia Urra's point-blank opportunity.

But Urra cashed in less than three minutes later when Mensik made a strong run into the box and laid a pass off to her for a tap-in to make it 3-2 with 7:31 left to play.

Just 35 seconds later, Thwing got her hands on a top-of-the-box rocket by Abigail Crim to keep Union in the game. Thwing made four saves for the Wildcats.

“She's been a rock for us all year and she's made some great saves throughout our playoff run,” Fennessey said. “And we're gonna need her again tomorrow. She's done a great job as a freshman stepping in and really sealing up a lot loose ends back there for us.”

Smithville struck first with a goal in the 13th minute, as Mensik caught up to a free kick by Olivia Eastridge just inside the box, beating Thwing to the ball and sliding it past her for a 1-0 lead.

That's when Pipes went to work for the Wildcats.

After two successive corner kicks by Pipes didn't amount to anything, the ball came to her after the second corner to the left of the penalty area about 30 feet out. She sent a towering ball back into the box and it eventually bounced to Mikah Williford, who buried it into the yawning net for the equalizer with 19 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.

Another Pipes corner kick led to the second Union goal.

After one corner was knocked out of bounds by the Smithville defense, Pipes sent another set piece into the box, where Sophia Helling got a head on it just before Warriors goalkeeper Katelyn Burkhart could get it.

“We're always looking to be dangerous on set pieces and we have been consistently all year,” Fennessey said. “Holly did a great job of putting the ball into the box there both of those times. Those are big goals that we've kind of lived on all year long, and we were living on it again today.”

The Wildcats would carry that 2-1 advantage into the halftime break.

“We really felt confident about it (the lead) and we really, really wanted it,” Pipes said. “It's just, it's a hot day. We were all dying. It's summer, school's out. We didn't really play together today, but tomorrow we're gonna come back.”

Union was unable to hang on to the lead and will have to play for third place for the fourth time in five seasons — it finished third two years ago and fourth in both 2018 and 2019 — but will then move forward with a roster that will lose just three senior starters.

Many of Friday's key contributors like Thwing, Pipes, Williford and Helling are freshmen or sophomores.

“Four out of the last five (years) we've been here, but it's been a total turnover of players for this team,” Fennessey said. “A lot of first-time experience here and the girls are excited to play. We like our chances in the future. We feel good about the trend we're going. We add a couple more pieces in here and there and we'll be back dangerous again next year.

Missouri Class 3 state semifinal: Smithville 3, Union 2