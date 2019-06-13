Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/13/2019
Large school sLast Week
1. St. Joseph's (18-3)1
2. Parkway West (17-2)2
3. Nerinx Hall (19-4-2)3
4. Lafayette (15-3)4
5. Triad (20-4-2)5
6. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5-1)6
7. Pattonville (16-7-1)7
8. Timberland (17-5)8
9. Holt (16-6-2)9
10. Granite City (12-6-3)10
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/13/2019
Small school sLast Week
1. Union (26-3-1)1
2. Columbia (27-2-1)2
3. St. Dominic (26-3-1)3
4. Summit (19-4-3)4
5. Incarnate Word (18-6-3)5
6. Visitation (18-5)6
7. Althoff (21-5-1)7
8. Waterloo (15-5-3)8
9. Notre Dame (18-6-1)9
10. Orchard Farm (17-6-1)10
On the bubble: Washington (17-9), Carlinville (14-4-3), Lutheran St. Charles (16-8-1), Villa Duchesne (13-8), St. Charles West (17-9), Rosati-Kain (17-8), Wesclin (17-5), Duchesne (13-8), Hillsboro (14-8-1), Maplewood-RH (15-7-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

Tags

View comments