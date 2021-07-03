Updated rankings

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/3/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Triad (24-0-1)
|7
|2. O'Fallon (20-2)
|10
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (22-2)
|1
|4. Nerinx Hall (21-4)
|3
|5. Parkway West (18-2)
|6
|6. Edwardsville (11-4)
|8
|7. Francis Howell (19-3)
|NR
|8. Cor Jesu (17-6)
|NR
|9. Lafayette (18-6)
|2
|10. Eureka (14-3)
|8
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (25-0)
|1
|2. Althoff (22-2)
|2
|3. Union (25-3)
|3
|4. Columbia (12-7)
|NR
|5. Ursuline (13-6-1)
|5
|6. Notre Dame (21-8)
|4
|7. Alton Marquette (13-7-1)
|8
|8. Waterloo (13-7-2)
|NR
|9. John Burroughs (14-3-1)
|NR
|10. St. Charles (15-9)
|10
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked