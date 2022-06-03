Ursuline falls in overtime as Glendale's Wistrom nets winner

FENTON — Maddy Schneiderhahn watched the ball settle into the back of the net, ending the match and with it Ursuline's hopes of winning a second consecutive girls soccer state championship.

Freshman midfielder Charlie Wistrom headed in the game-winning goal in double overtime to lift Glendale to a thrilling 2-1 win over Ursuline in a Class 3 semifinal Friday afternoon at Soccer Park.

Glendale (21-3) advanced to play for the state championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against reigning champion Fort Zumwalt South (25-1).

It’s Glendale’s first title-game appearance. The Falcons were third in Class 3 in 2011 and fourth in 2012.

“I’ve done it twice with the boys. I’m excited for the girls to get into that final match,” longtime Glendale coach Jeff Rogers said. “We’re probably going to have to send out for new sets of legs for them to get recharged.”

Glendale may be new to the title match but it felt right at home in overtime. The Falcons went to overtime four times during the regular season and won three of them.

“We’re a big overtime team. We like to add a little bit of nervousness. But we’re good at overtime,” Wistrom said with a smile. “We were nervous but I think we’re good at keeping our composure and finishing the game.”

The Falcons were fortunate to survive in the extra time. Ursuline (10-10) was energized after it scored the equalizer late in the second half. Junior defender Maria VanCardo knocked in a loose ball in the box off a long free kick to even the match in the 77th minute. The Bears had been attempting to break through all afternoon only to be rebuffed time and again by the Falcons’ back line.

“I think it’s just composure,” Rogers said. “We told the kids they need to be able to anticipate and step and win balls. It was kind of a back and forth.”

Last season's Class 2 champion, Ursuline grabbed the momentum when it breathed new life into the match with its goal.

“It definitely picked them up a little bit. We were definitely dragging the last 10 minutes,” Ursuline coach Theresa Kaiser said. “The goal definitely helped their energy. To get the goal with three minutes left just to get into the overtime really put us in a good spot.”

Ursuline had the better of the chances in the first overtime period. Schneiderhahn let loose a long-range shot that careened off the cross bar mid-way through the period.

The Bears generated three corner kicks early in the second overtime but couldn’t put any of them away. Glendale converted on its second corner of the second overtime as sophomore midfielder Annaliese Black sent the ball in and it found Wistrom’s head in the 100th minute for the winner.

"She had good contact on it," Schneiderhahn said. "Definitely your heart just drops."

Wistrom had both goals for the Falcons to give her 13 on the season. The daughter of Webb City graduate and one-time St. Louis Ram Grant Wistrom, the 5-foot-5 freshman gave Glendale a 1-0 lead when she calmly finished a through ball that caught Ursuline goalkeeper Megan VanCardo charging hard off her line in the 45th minute.

After it took the lead Glendale shifted to a more defensive formation that put more bodies in front of the ball. It nearly worked as Ursuline’s quality scoring opportunities were few.

“We didn’t want to give up,” Schneiderhahn said. “We’d come this far we were going to give it our all.”

For the first time in school history Ursuline will play for third. The Bears won their first state title last season and were second in 2004 and 2011.

It’s not the match Ursuline came to play, but it’s the one it has in front of it at noon on Saturday. The Bears plan on putting their best foot forward.

“We’ve still got tomorrow to prove ourselves,” junior defender Natlaie Druger said. “Coming from Class 2 as state champs, we’ve been working hard all season showing we deserve to be in Class 3. Tomorrow we will show up and show that we deserve to be in Class 3.”

Added Schneiderhahn, “We just have to come out and give it our hardest. Our coaches always say play for the seniors and everyone who came to watch and that’s what we’re going to do.”

