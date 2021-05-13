Ursuline gears up for postseason with big win at Kirkwood

That background has earned her the respect of her players.

"We realize how good she was," VanCardo said.

Ursuline takes an 8-6-1 mark into district play next week. After spending almost all of the regular season butting heads with larger schools, this group is ready to make some noise within its own classification.

"We're starting to put the pieces together," Kaiser said. "Everything we've been working for during practice and games before this, it's beginning to pay off."

Druger agreed, "I think we're ready to do whatever we can to keep on winning."

Brasser broke a scoreless tie in the 69th minute by converting from close range on a razor-sharp cross from junior Maddie Schneiderhahn.

"It went right to my stomach," Brasser said. "I settled it and kicked it into the corner. It was good to finally finish."

Druger doubled the lead just 6:06 later with a drive off another picture-perfect pass from Schneiderhahn.

The Bears were winless in their previous five matches entering play Thursday and had been outscored 12-4. It was important to break that skein with crunch time looming around the corner.