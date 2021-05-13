Ursuline gears up for postseason with big win at Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — Ursuline Academy soccer coach Theresa Kaiser isn't afraid to use her stellar high school career as a motivational tool.
Kaiser helped the Bears to a second-place finish at state in 2004, the first time the Oakland-based school reached the final four.
And she makes sure her players are well aware of that feat.
But not for bragging purposes.
"I think she just wants to show us that it can be done," junior goalie Megan VanCardo said.
The Bears certainly are believers now.
Ursuline used the goalkeeping of VanCardo and a pair of timely late-match goals to knock off Kirkwood 2-0 on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both girls soccer teams at Kirkwood High.
Junior Caitlin Brasser and sophomore Natalie Druger scored in the final 11 minutes and 13 seconds to give the Bears, a Class 2 school, a confidence-building win over Kirkwood, a larger Class 4 team.
"I was so impressed with the energy we brought," Brasser said.
Kaiser graduated from Ursuline in 2007 and went on to a stellar playing career at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, before serving as an assistant coach at Washington University in St. Louis.
That background has earned her the respect of her players.
"We realize how good she was," VanCardo said.
Ursuline takes an 8-6-1 mark into district play next week. After spending almost all of the regular season butting heads with larger schools, this group is ready to make some noise within its own classification.
"We're starting to put the pieces together," Kaiser said. "Everything we've been working for during practice and games before this, it's beginning to pay off."
Druger agreed, "I think we're ready to do whatever we can to keep on winning."
Brasser broke a scoreless tie in the 69th minute by converting from close range on a razor-sharp cross from junior Maddie Schneiderhahn.
"It went right to my stomach," Brasser said. "I settled it and kicked it into the corner. It was good to finally finish."
Druger doubled the lead just 6:06 later with a drive off another picture-perfect pass from Schneiderhahn.
The Bears were winless in their previous five matches entering play Thursday and had been outscored 12-4. It was important to break that skein with crunch time looming around the corner.
"It also makes us 8-6-1 (record), which is a lot better than 7-7-1," Kaiser said. "We wanted to get their mentality up. Now, hopefully, they're in the right frame of mind."
VanCardo was especially impressive the first 15 minutes when the Pioneers (9-7) held a distinct territorial advantage. She halted Ellie Leshe on a header from close range to punctuate the sequence.
"I felt a little more pressure early in the game because we didn't click right away," VanCardo said. "It was important not to let anything get in until we got things going."
Both teams put together strong eight-to-10 minute stretches before the Bears amped up their offense midway through the second half. MaryClaire Imig, Ursuline's leading goal-scorer, and Kiera Dunne, created plenty of space to open up the attack.
The Pioneers best scoring chances came early in the contest.
"We struggled stringing our passes together," Kirkwood coach Phil Cotta said. "After that, we kind of lost our energy."
Ursuline is the top seed in the Class 2 District 2 tournament and likely will host the championship match May 20.
Kirkwood will travel to St. Joseph's for a first-round match in the Class 4 District 3 tournament Monday.