Theresa Kaiser did not have any stern words for her Ursuline Academy soccer team after the Bears fell behind early Saturday afternoon.

The veteran coach simply let the players figure out what they needed to improve on over the final 65 minutes.

"Girls don't respond well to yelling," Kaiser said. "We were realistic. I told them the areas they needed to work on."

That plan came to fruition minutes later.

The Bears woke up with three successive goals on the way to a 3-2 win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 District 2 girls championship at Summit.

Ursuline (15-1-1) is unbeaten in its last 13 matches (12-0-1) and has won eight in a row. It will travel to face either Notre Dame or St. Vincent of Perryville in a state quarterfinal match May 27.

Juniors MaryClaire Imig, Taylor Zarinelli and Ava Balee scored back-to-back-to-back to help wipe out the early 1-nil deficit.

Webster Groves (14-6) scored late to climb to within 3-2, but Bears goalkeeper Ava Ermold shut the door the rest of the way.

Imig tied the match late in the first half off a free kick from Maria VanCardo. Zarinell converted on a pass from Julia Lammert to give the Bears a 2-1 lead right before the break.

Molly Moissis also played well up front.

The Bears are searching for the third successive trip to the state tournament. They finished fourth in Class 3 last season after winning the Class 2 title in 2021.

"Everyone on this team is working hard and dedicated to getting back to state," said Imig, who tied for the team lead with 13 goals. "We are really determined."